DOLC Awards FOCUS Grant for Alcohol Education Efforts

The Division of Liquor Control awarded $58,100 to three nonprofit organizations to enhance and expand activities related to raising awareness about alcohol-related harms for the public or education efforts for vulnerable groups, including those under the legal drinking age of 21.

The grant recipients are:

“This grant is part of our efforts to promote the importance of social responsibility when drinking alcohol,” DOLC Superintendent Jim Canepa, said. “We’re pleased to support organizations who work with youth and vulnerable populations each day.”

The media campaign is used to inform the public about the prevalence of Alcohol Use Disorder, and President and CEO of Addiction Services Council Lisa Mertz wants to promote the availability of the crisis hotline, 513-620-RING. This hotline provides on-demand, in-person response and transportation to treatment for individuals suffering with Alcohol Use Disorder.

“Our staff is excited to receive this training so that we can improve our early intervention and treatment services for persons with substance use disorders, as well as those who are at risk of developing these disorders,” Mertz said.

FOCUS Recovery, a community organization in Findlay offering free support and resources to anyone impacted by mental health, addiction, or trauma issues. The LOFT program offers a center to connect and share experiences for youth including those impacted by mental health, addiction and/or trauma-related issues.

“FOCUS Recovery and Wellness Community cannot thank the Department of Commerce’s Division of Liquor Control enough for their support to award our alternative youth center, the LOFT, funds to promote social connections and create opportunities for alcohol awareness for Hancock County youth,” Brooke Nissen, FOCUS Recovery Executive Director, said. “We will be able to take youth to Cedar Point Shores to engage in a pro-social activity and collaborate with Family Resource Center Youth prevention staff to provide an educational segment around alcohol while providing the youth with lunch and a trip to Zoo afterward. This would not be possible without the Division of Liquor Control’s Support.”

Recovery Resources provides services for drug addiction, substance abuse and mental illnesses. The organization used its funds to supplement its IMPACT Youth Conference in March. The four-hour event included a keynote speaker and several breakout sessions addressing gaming and gambling, social media, youth risk behavior statistics, and self-care.

Addiction Services Council is a nonprofit that focuses on treating alcohol use disorder and drug addiction in the Cincinnati community. They will use the funds to launch a campaign to raise awareness about its free services and training staff on Screening, Brief Intervention, and Referral to Treatment.

Grant funds were made possible by an education and supplemental award from the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association to enhance and expand activities related to protecting the health, safety and well-being of the public.

To learn more, visit our website at com.ohio.gov.