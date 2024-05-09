False Chord Brewing Awarded Platinum Crushie Award

The winners of the 5th Annual Craft Beer Marketing Awards (CBMAS) Crushie Awards were announced, with 227 breweries receiving Crushie Awards, with five of the Crushie Awards given to breweries hailing from Ohio, including Findlay’s own, False Chord Brewery.

The Craft Beer Marketing Awards recognizes breweries around the world for their unique and interesting designs and marketing tactics, with over 20 categories for breweries to win awards for, including categories for seltzers, ready-to-drink cocktails, non-alcoholic beverages, cider, mead and beer. A total of 90 Platinum Crushie’s, 96 Gold Crushie’s and 41 Global Crushie’s were awarded this year.

________________________________________________________________________

________________________________________________________________________

“We were so impressed by the sheer creativity, innovation, and caliber of marketing displayed in entries this year in every category,” CBMAS Co-Founder Jim McCune said in a statement. “More than 600 industry professional judges from around the world had their work cut out for them!”

False Chord Brewing won a Platinum Crushie for Best Can Label Design / Use of Metallic (Any Size): Craft Beer for their beef, Attack Attack! Imperial IPA. False Chord was among the four breweries and graphic designers in Ohio to receive a Crushie.

Breweries winning Crushie Awards in Ohio include, Saucy Brew Works of Cleveland Ohio won a Platinum Crushie for their Mr. Pink Strawberry Guave Wheat Ale, which was a collaboration with 27 Club Coffee, LemonGrenade Creative of Hamilton won a Gold Crushie for Best Logo Design / Most Unique: Craft Beer for their Wandering Monsters Brew + BBQ Logo, Great Lakes Brewing Co. of Cleveland won two Crushie Awards, including a Gold Crushie for Best Can Design (8-15oz): Craft Beer for their Cran Orange Wheat Ale and a Platinum Crushie for Best Packaging for Bottles (Any Size of Type): Craft Beer, for their 35th Anniversary Brew, Imperial Amber Barrel Aged Lager.

The Craft Beer Marketing Awards was established in 2019 to recognize the best breweries around the world. With the expansion of drinks including seltzers, cocktails, ciders and more, the CBMAs will be changing their name to the Craft Beverage Marketing Awards for the 2025 season.

For more information on the Craft Beer Marketing Awards, visit craftbeermarketingawards.com.