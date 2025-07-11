False Chord Brewing Hosts 3rd Annual Summer Craft Market

False Chord Brewing is set to host its 3rd Annual Summer Craft Market on Saturday, July 12, from 2 to 8 p.m., bringing together more than 40 local craft vendors for a lively, family-friendly day in downtown Findlay.

Held in the Municipal Parking Lot on Crawford Street, directly behind the brewery, the market promises a vibrant celebration of Ohio artisanship, food, music, and community. Admission is free and the event will go on rain or shine.

Guests can enjoy a beverage station featuring a selection of False Chord’s craft beers, along with non-alcoholic options. A food station will serve up classic summer eats—hot dogs and chips—for a casual bite while shopping or relaxing.

For families, Anchored Sports will set up a mini-golf and batting cage play area for kids, adding an extra layer of fun to the afternoon. The atmosphere will stay upbeat into the evening with @hawk.beat spinning vinyl records from 5 to 8 p.m.

False Chord Brewing’s Summer Craft Market has quickly become a community favorite, offering a laid-back way to support local creators, enjoy local brews, and connect with neighbors in the heart of the city.