False Chord Brewing Hosts 3rd Annual Summer Craft Market

By Findlay Family Contributer

False Chord Brewing is set to host its 3rd Annual Summer Craft Market on Saturday, July 12, from 2 to 8 p.m., bringing together more than 40 local craft vendors for a lively, family-friendly day in downtown Findlay.

Held in the Municipal Parking Lot on Crawford Street, directly behind the brewery, the market promises a vibrant celebration of Ohio artisanship, food, music, and community. Admission is free and the event will go on rain or shine.

Guests can enjoy a beverage station featuring a selection of False Chord’s craft beers, along with non-alcoholic options. A food station will serve up classic summer eats—hot dogs and chips—for a casual bite while shopping or relaxing.

For families, Anchored Sports will set up a mini-golf and batting cage play area for kids, adding an extra layer of fun to the afternoon. The atmosphere will stay upbeat into the evening with @hawk.beat spinning vinyl records from 5 to 8 p.m.

False Chord Brewing’s Summer Craft Market has quickly become a community favorite, offering a laid-back way to support local creators, enjoy local brews, and connect with neighbors in the heart of the city.

