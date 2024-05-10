Flighthouse Findlay Unveils New Large Outdoor Patio

Findlay has many places to bask in the sunshine while enjoying a delicious drink or a meal, with outdoor patios being featured at many of our local restaurants and bars. Findlay’s newest spot, Flighthouse Findlay, which opened in April this year, is getting ready to unveil Findlay’s largest restaurant outdoor patio on Thursday, May 16.

The new outdoor patio will offer a sizable area for people to eat, drink, play and gather. The patio will feature 40 tables for outdoor seating, as well as two pickleball courts, a bocce ball court and a cornhole area.

“It’s a nice place for people to get together, you know, play some games, have some fun. But also you know, have a good drink whether with their family or their friends,” Peyton Hoover, General Manager of Flighthouse, said.

Prices for outdoor games vary. To rent the bocce ball court for an hour it will cost $5. Cornhole rental will cost $3 for the hour. Pickleball is $3 for the day. You can also pay a yearly rental fee for $99 which gives you access to the pickleball court at all hours, even when Flighthouse is closed. Paddles and balls are not provided for pickleball. If you plan on playing a game of pickleball at Flighthouse please bring your own gear.

Flighthouse Findlay also offers indoor entertainment Visitors can enjoy sports entertainment, Keno, pool, Jenga and live music every Saturday inside the entertainment bar.

The bar also plans to bring live music to their outdoor patio throughout the summer, weather permitting, according to Hoover.

There is a lot more to enjoy at Flighthouse than just their games and entertainment. Flighthouse is also known for its extensive beer, wine and cocktail list as well as its mouthwatering, delicious bites that will keep you coming back for more. Flighthouse is known for its fresh, hand-made delicious food and drinks as well as its use of local vendors and businesses in both the food and drink menus.

Over 24 beers are on Flighthouse’s rotating tap list, with five of them coming from local breweries, including beers from Findlay Brewing Company, Crooked Can Brewery located in Hilliard, Two Bandits Brewing located in Coldwater, Tailspin Brewery a veteran-owned brewery also located in Coldwater and Moeller Brew Barn located in Maria Stein. Different beers from these breweries will always be offered and will rotate seasonally. The tap list also features many local Ohio, Michigan and Indiana breweries as well as some larger national breweries.

If beer isn’t your go-to drink, Flighthouse also offers an extensive wine and cocktail menu.

Flighthouse offers several wine flights, including a sweet, dry, medium, both red and white, as well as a Gillig Winery wine flight, which features Gillig’s Gequrtzaminer, Khaleesi and Diablo Rojo wines. Flighthouse also offers several wines by the glass.

They also offer hand-crafted seasonal cocktails, margaritas, mimosas and seltzers. All of their cocktails, margaritas and mimosas are made using hand-squeezed citrus.

“We squeezed all of our lemon juice and lime juice because that freshness in any of our cocktails, it beats any kind of pre-made mix,” Hoover said.

The Flighthouse Findlay food menu will also have your mouth watering. With many delicious flatbreads, salads, mains and shareable that are not only made fresh but also burst with flavor. Flighthouse offers many items that you would not usually see on the typical restaurant-bar menu, like their Horseradish Brisket Flatbread which is a flatbread with mozzarella, brisket, mushrooms, green onion and horseradish cream sauce or the Flighthouse Bowl, a rice bowl topped with pico de gallo, cucumbers, pickled onion, yum-yum sauce, Japanese BBQ sauce, sesame seeds and cilantro. You can also add your choice of one of their delicious smoked meats for an additional charge.

“We smoke all of our own meat here so we smoked chicken brisket and pork each week and we use that for our bowls, taco trios, flatbreads and salads,” Hoover said.

For more information on Flighthouse Findlay’s food, drinks or entertainment, visit flighthousefindlay.com.