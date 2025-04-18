FOC Manager Completes Obama Foundation Leaders USA Program

Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County proudly announces that Dustin Fuller, Manager of the Financial Opportunity Center (FOC), has successfully completed the Obama Foundation Leaders USA program. Fuller was one of just 100 U.S. leaders — and over 200 globally — selected for the highly competitive program focused on leadership development and civic engagement.

The six-month program, hosted by the Obama Foundation, brought together changemakers from diverse backgrounds to explore inclusive leadership practices, sharpen their impact and cultivate meaningful collaborations. Participants met virtually each week for interactive sessions with peers and thought leaders.

Fuller has served as FOC Manager since Mar. 2021, expanding access to free financial literacy and employment coaching across Hancock County. Under his leadership, the center has helped stabilize more than 600 families. He previously led similar efforts with the Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission and has worked extensively in the nonprofit sector.

“The opportunity to complete the Leaders USA program has strengthened my resolve to bridge political or philosophical gaps through the cultivation of shared values to co-create solutions to the complex problems that face our community and our country,” said Fuller. “This program exposed me to new perspectives, new ideas, and expanded my network to include so many changemakers doing incredible work.”

The FOC provides individualized support with no income restrictions, helping individuals and families achieve financial stability and long-term self-sufficiency. Services are made possible in part by funding from the Findlay/Hancock County Community Foundation.

To learn more about the Financial Opportunity Center or Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County, visit habitatfindlay.org or call 419-429-1400.

For more information on the Obama Foundation Leaders USA Program, visit obama.org/leaders.