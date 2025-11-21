Foundation Launches Series for Aspiring Nonprofit Director: A Strategic Investment in Future Leadership

A bold new effort to strengthen the region’s nonprofit leadership pipeline is underway as The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation announces its Aspiring Executive Directors Program, a two-year initiative designed to prepare emerging leaders for top-level roles.

With many longtime nonprofit executives approaching retirement, the region faces a widening leadership gap. The new program aims to address that challenge by equipping mid-career professionals, board members and individuals transitioning into the sector with the management tools, hands-on experience and strategic insight needed to guide organizations forward.

“This program is a strategic investment in the future of our nonprofit sector,” said Brian Treece, President & CEO of The Community Foundation. “By cultivating a pipeline of prepared and mission-driven leaders, we’re ensuring that our community’s nonprofits remain strong, sustainable and impactful for years to come.”

The two-year structure blends formal learning with immersive practice. Participants will earn a Nonprofit Management Certificate in year one, followed by a second year focused on applied leadership through capstone projects, mentorship, coaching and peer-learning experiences.

The program is offered in partnership with Joel Kessel, principal of Kessel Strategies, who brings extensive expertise in nonprofit strategy and leadership development.

“I applaud the strategic direction The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation is taking to develop the next generation of nonprofit leaders,” said Kessel. “This collaborative effort will equip them to make a meaningful and lasting impact on the communities they serve.”

Applications and nominations are now open, with up to 10 individuals to be selected for the inaugural cohort. Applications are due Friday, Dec. 5. For more information, contact Community Engagement Officer Cassie Turner at turner@community-foundation.com or (419) 425-1100.

The Foundation, established in 1992, has granted more than $95 million to support community-strengthening projects. Visit community-foundation.com to learn more.