Hancock County Parkinson’s Network 2nd Annual Tulip Bulb Fundraiser

Hancock County Parkinson’s Network’s 2nd annual Tulip Bulb Fundraiser is now underway.

The “Plant Tulips, Grow Hope” Tulip Bulb Fundraiser will run through the end of August.

Those interested in participating in the fundraiser can purchase beautiful tulip bulbs to plant in your garden this fall.

“These vibrant flowers, with their deep red petals, are a testament to the strength and resilience of those affected by Parkinson’s,” the organization wrote on the website.

The red tulip is the symbol of Parkinson’s awareness, representing hope and solidarity in the fight against Parkinson’s disease. Plant the beautiful bulbs in the fall and their flowers will bloom in April, which is Parkinson’s Awareness Month.

Tulip bulbs can be purchased for $20 for 25 bulbs, $35 for 50 bulbs and $64 for 100 bulbs.

Orders can be picked up at the College First Church of God, 1100 N Main St. on Oct. 12 from 9 am to 12 pm. Orders of 100 or more are qualified for free delivery.

All proceeds will go to the Hancock County Parkinson’s Network mission and upcoming programs.

“We’re thrilled to offer this opportunity for our community to contribute to a great cause while also beautifying their gardens,” Barb Matheny, founder of the Hancock County Parkinson’s Network told Hometown Stations.

“Even if you’ve purchased tulip bulbs before, you can never have too many beautiful tulips, so we encourage everyone to purchase more and help spread the message of Parkinson’s awareness,” Linda DeArment, event chair and board member, said.

For more information on the Hancock County Parkinson’s Network Tulip Bulb Sale or to purchase tulip bulbs, visit hcparkinsonsnetwork.org/tulip-sale.