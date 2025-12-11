Hancock Historical Museum Invites You to the Historic Homes Tour — Holiday Edition

The Hancock Historical Museum is bringing seasonal magic back to Findlay with the 2025 Historic Homes Tour — Holiday Edition, returning Saturday, Dec. 13, and Sunday, Dec. 14. This beloved biennial tradition offers a rare opportunity to step inside some of the city’s most treasured historic residences, spanning the 1870s through the early 1900s and transformed for the holidays with rich greenery, twinkling lights and period-inspired décor.

The weekend begins with the Yuletide Preview on Saturday, Dec. 13, from 6–10 pm, an exclusive VIP experience that invites guests to explore the featured homes at their own pace before gathering for an elegant after-hours soiree at Swan House Tea & Coffee. The evening includes tea, gingerbread cookies, and festive refreshments. Tickets are limited and available online or at the museum.

On Sunday, Dec. 14, from 11 am to 4 pm, the full tour opens as six remarkable properties welcome visitors. Docents will share architectural details and stories from Findlay’s past while guests chart their own path through historic neighborhoods. Featured locations include the Decker-Hopkins House (c. 1874), Messinger-Aldrich House (c. 1903), Job Chamberlin Jr. House (c. 1874), George Treece House (c. 1888), Emmor L. Entrikin House (c. 1885) and Swan House Tea & Coffee (c. 1857).

The museum is also seeking volunteers, with all training provided.

Proceeds support the Hancock Historical Museum’s programs and preservation efforts. Yuletide Preview tickets are $65 for members and $75 for nonmembers; Sunday tour tickets are $25 in advance or $35 the day of ($25 for members). For details, maps and tickets, visit hancockhistoricalmuseum.org or call (419) 423-4433.