High Hopes: Findlay Considers Welcoming Marijuana Dispensaries

Change could be in the air for Findlay, Ohio. In November 2024, the Findlay City Council moved closer to lifting its longstanding moratorium on marijuana dispensaries, passing a recommendation to allow them in select commercial zones. If finalized, the decision would pave the way for recreational cannabis sales, introducing a new era for the city.

The council’s proposal identifies four areas where dispensaries could operate: Tiffin Avenue, the bustling I-75/West Main Cross corridor, Trenton Avenue west of I-75, and the growing intersection of I-75 and County Road 99. These locations were chosen to balance accessibility for consumers while minimizing potential disruptions to residential neighborhoods.

Allowing dispensaries would require an amendment to Findlay’s zoning code, a step that must still pass a final vote by city council. For now, the city’s moratorium on marijuana dispensaries remains in place, but the recent recommendation has many wondering what the future holds.

If approved, Findlay would join a growing number of Ohio cities embracing legal cannabis sales since the state legalized recreational marijuana earlier this year. Whether welcomed as a modern economic boon or met with cautious skepticism, this decision promises to shape the next chapter in Findlay’s evolution.