HomeEvents

Holiday Magic Takes the Stage at MCPA

By Findlay Family Contributer
From Appalachian ghost stories to Nutcracker daydreams, Findlay’s Marathon Center for the Performing Arts fills December with music, nostalgia and festive sparkle.

As the season settles into twinkling lights and winter chill, MCPA becomes a hub of holiday warmth — where bluegrass ghosts, student musicians, roots-rock rebels and young dancers share the stage. December brings a lineup that blends tradition, imagination and community spirit, inviting audiences of all ages to step into the wonder of the season.

Symphonic Band & Wind Ensemble Concert – A Winter Afternoon of Music

The University of Findlay’s Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble return to MCPA with a full afternoon of sweeping arrangements and seasonal resonance. From bold brass fanfares to gentle winds, the program promises a rich musical journey — a perfect Sunday escape for families, music lovers, and anyone seeking a peaceful pause in the holiday rush.

Sunday, December 7 at 3pm
Donnell Theater – Marathon Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets & Info: mcpa.org/events/detail/symphonic-band-and-wind-ensemble-concert-dec

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Roots, Rhythm & Holiday Fire

Not your typical December concert — and that’s exactly the point. The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band storms into Armes Hall with gritty guitar riffs, foot-stomping rhythm and the kind of high-energy Americana that chases away any winter blues. It’s raw, it’s rollicking and it’s a thrilling counterpoint to the season’s softer sounds.

Thursday, December 11 at 7:30 PM
Armes Hall – Marathon Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets & Info: mcpa.org/events/detail/rev-peytons-big-damn-band

Mina and the Nutcracker – A Whimsical Holiday Journey

Presented by Black Swamp Fine Arts School, this imaginative spin on the beloved Nutcracker story brings young dancers and dreamers to the stage for a festive afternoon of movement and magic. With shimmering costumes, spirited choreography and a heartwarming storyline, Mina and the Nutcracker captures the childhood wonder at the core of the holiday season.

Saturday, December 20 at 1pm, 3pm and 7pm
Donnell Theater – Marathon Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets & Info: mcpa.org/events/detail/mina-and-the-nutcracker



Previous article
Your Guide to the Best Holiday Events and Christmas Activities in Hancock County 2025
Findlay Family Contributer
Findlay Family Contributer

Recent Articles

Explore

Magazines

© 2025 Findlay Family. All Rights Reserved. Website development by Web Publisher PRO