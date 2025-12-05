Holiday Magic Takes the Stage at MCPA

As the season settles into twinkling lights and winter chill, MCPA becomes a hub of holiday warmth — where bluegrass ghosts, student musicians, roots-rock rebels and young dancers share the stage. December brings a lineup that blends tradition, imagination and community spirit, inviting audiences of all ages to step into the wonder of the season.

Symphonic Band & Wind Ensemble Concert – A Winter Afternoon of Music

The University of Findlay’s Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble return to MCPA with a full afternoon of sweeping arrangements and seasonal resonance. From bold brass fanfares to gentle winds, the program promises a rich musical journey — a perfect Sunday escape for families, music lovers, and anyone seeking a peaceful pause in the holiday rush.

Sunday, December 7 at 3pm

Donnell Theater – Marathon Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets & Info: mcpa.org/events/detail/symphonic-band-and-wind-ensemble-concert-dec

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Roots, Rhythm & Holiday Fire

Not your typical December concert — and that’s exactly the point. The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band storms into Armes Hall with gritty guitar riffs, foot-stomping rhythm and the kind of high-energy Americana that chases away any winter blues. It’s raw, it’s rollicking and it’s a thrilling counterpoint to the season’s softer sounds.

Thursday, December 11 at 7:30 PM

Armes Hall – Marathon Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets & Info: mcpa.org/events/detail/rev-peytons-big-damn-band

Mina and the Nutcracker – A Whimsical Holiday Journey

Presented by Black Swamp Fine Arts School, this imaginative spin on the beloved Nutcracker story brings young dancers and dreamers to the stage for a festive afternoon of movement and magic. With shimmering costumes, spirited choreography and a heartwarming storyline, Mina and the Nutcracker captures the childhood wonder at the core of the holiday season.

Saturday, December 20 at 1pm, 3pm and 7pm

Donnell Theater – Marathon Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets & Info: mcpa.org/events/detail/mina-and-the-nutcracker





