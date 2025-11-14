HomeEvents

James Findlay’s Early Enterprise — The Untold Story Inside the Jones Mansion

By Findlay Family Contributer

Local history takes center stage at the Jones Mansion as historian Shelly Coonrod presents the second installment of her research series on Colonel James Findlay—the man for whom the city is named. This month’s focus, James Findlay: Entrepreneur, examines the often overlooked but deeply influential business ventures that positioned Findlay as a key figure in early Ohio commerce.

Coonrod’s presentation delves into the operations of Smith and Findlay, the mercantile store that anchored much of Findlay’s early career. Attendees will explore the shop’s business model, its place within emerging trade networks, and the many obstacles early merchants confronted. From shifting forms of currency to erratic transportation routes, international port logistics, employee management, illness and national financial instability, the talk illuminates how Findlay navigated a rapidly changing economic landscape.

The evening offers both insight and atmosphere. Doors open at 6:30 pm, giving guests time to appreciate the mansion’s vintage charm before the 7 pm presentation begins. Light refreshments are included with admission, and Elijah’s boutique bar will be open for cocktails at an additional cost.

With seating limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis, the event promises an engaging and intimate exploration of the entrepreneurial grit that helped shape Findlay’s legacy.

Nov. 15, 7 pm (Doors 6:30 pm)
The Jones Mansion, 315 E. Sandusky St.
Tickets & Info: $20 admission; call 419-722-7037.

Findlay Family Contributer

