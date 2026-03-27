Logan’s Irish Pub Earns Title of Ohio’s Most Iconic Irish Pub

A northwest Ohio staple has earned statewide recognition, as Logan’s Irish Pub has been named the most iconic Irish pub in Ohio by Business Insider. The honor, announced March 22, highlights the pub’s longstanding role in the Findlay community and its reputation for delivering both tradition and hospitality.

According to Business Insider, Logan’s stood out for its blend of authentic Irish fare and classic pub offerings. The family-owned restaurant is especially known for staples like fish and chips, boxty dinner and shepherd’s pie. Its welcoming atmosphere and consistent quality have made it a go-to destination for locals and visitors alike.

The publication noted that its selections were based on a combination of customer reviews, local history, unique traditions, cultural relevance and the overall dining and entertainment experience. Logan’s Irish Pub checked each of those boxes, reflecting not only strong community support but also a dedication to preserving Irish-inspired cuisine and culture in northwest Ohio.

For Findlay residents, the recognition comes as little surprise. Logan’s has long served as a gathering place, whether for a hearty meal, live entertainment, or simply a pint among friends. Now, with statewide recognition, the pub’s reputation is poised to reach an even wider audience.

Visit Logans Pub at 414 S Main St.