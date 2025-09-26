Oktoberfest Returns to Downtown Findlay for 11th Year

Downtown Findlay will come alive with the sights, sounds, and flavors of Germany this weekend as the community celebrates its 11th annual Oktoberfest. The festival takes place Saturday, Sept. 27, from 2 pm to 10:30 pm.

Now one of Hancock County’s largest single-day events, Oktoberfest Findlay highlights the region’s German heritage with a mix of family-friendly activities and traditional entertainment. Guests can enjoy live German music, energetic performances, and a slate of contests that keep the crowd engaged throughout the day.

Food is always a highlight, and this year’s offerings will include authentic German dishes from popular vendors such as Schmidt’s Sausage Haus. For the adults, a selection of more than 40 craft and German beers will be available to sample, while children can enjoy the Kinderplatz Kid Zone designed just for them.

Organizers emphasize that Oktoberfest is designed to bring the whole community together. “It’s really become a signature celebration in Findlay,” said event staff. “There’s something for everyone—great music, great food, fun contests, and plenty of activities for the kids.”

Admission is $8 for adults 21 and older, $4 for attendees under 21, and free for children in strollers. A valid ID is required, and both cash and credit card will be accepted at the gate.

With its lively atmosphere and deep ties to local culture, Oktoberfest Findlay continues to grow each year, offering a festive day that blends tradition, community, and plenty of gemütlichkeit.