Dance The Night Away at City Mission’s Glitz, Glitter and Jazz

City Mission’s 2nd Annual Funrdraiser, Glitz, Glitter and Jazz takes place Friday, Dec. 6 from 6:00 to 11pm.

Enjoy an evening of music, dancing and a special auction. While dancing the night away, enjoy special holiday-inspired cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

“Bring those dancing shoes and get ready to groove to the sensational sounds of the Pinup Project,” Findlay City Mission wrote on the website.

The evening will also include an address from special guest speaker, Sherri Garner Brumbaugh.

“Whether you come for the music, the dancing, or to support a great cause, this year’s Gala will be a night to remember,” Findlay City Mission wrote. “Mark your calendars, dress to impress, and join us in making a difference this holiday season!”

Tickets to the gala cost $100 per person or $800 for a table. Purchase tickets on the Findlay City Mission website.

For more information, visit findlaymission.org/event/our-holiday-gala.