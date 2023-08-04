Preteroti’s Spaghetti House Honors Love, Tradition and Family

One of the big misconceptions about small town, out-of-the-way diners is that the quality is a mixed bag.

On some level that may be true, however it’s often the case that small little family-owned eateries are often some of the most welcoming and delicious experiences one can partake in. They’re places where traditions and time-honored recipes can flourish with little in the way of harmful meddling by outside forces, so often going unnoticed by bustling passersby.

Preteroti’s Spaghetti House in Findlay is one such little time capsule. Founded in August of 2020, the establishment’s owner, Tony Preteroti hopes to not only provide delicious, comforting and homemade Italian food to the area, but also to honor the legacy of his beloved grandmother, Jean Anne Preteroti who sadly passed away in 2018. But she was a woman who gave her love to the people by giving them food.

A Tradition Steeped in Love

Tony spent his childhood watching his grandmother in her kitchen, learning the ins and outs of pots and pans and the delicate care and attention that goes into homemade food.

As a small boy, Tony soaked up the knowledge passed down from generation to generation through aged and long-perfected recipes he would go on to inherit and hold close to his heart.

He often watched his grandmother toiling in the kitchen to merrily feed visitors, both friends and family alike, especially on Sunday mornings after church when they would all gather at her home for a hearty meal. He even watched her giving food to people on the street, welcoming them into her hearts as though they were merely extended family.

This giving nature bloomed within Tony’s heart and to this day, he carries this gift around with him in the day-to-day operations of the restaurant.

He’s known throughout Findlay as the man ready to step in to help if another restaurant is short on ingredients, or following in Jean Anne’s shoes and giving food to people on the street. Once a year, he hosts a free community dinner with the 92 year-old spaghetti and meatballs recipe he inherited from Jean Anne.

His generous personality has won him much support throughout Findlay, which has only further strengthened the foundation of Preteroti’s.

The Comforts of Home Cooking

Straight away, the comforting and home-y atmosphere of the dining room is apparent, alongside the friendly and welcoming smiles of the waitstaff. The food is all prepared on-site and fresh as fresh can be.

Handmade pasta is the star of almost every plate, including the savory Saccottini: delicate little pasta pouches stuffed with Italian sausage and cheese that melt in the mouth and contain just the right amount of kick to wake your tongue right up.

The Chicken Alfredo is everything the dish is supposed to be and more: creamy, garlicky, savory and comforting, served on delightfully chewy noodles with fresh seasoned chicken.

The mozzarella sticks were fresh out of the fryer, so fresh that the reviewer couldn’t bite through them all the way and the cheese stretched out over a foot. That’s how you know they’re fresh and well made.

The biggest takeaway from Preteroti’s, though, is the fact that the spirit of Jean Anne sits with every visitor who steps through the doors. Like any loving grandmother, this spirit encourages you to sit, relax and take your mind off the cares of the world as you enjoy a meal made with decades of love. It sets your mind at ease, even if only for a little while.