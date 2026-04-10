SummerREAD VolunTeen Program Offers Local Youth a Chance to Give Back

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library is inviting local youth to get involved this summer through its popular SummerREAD VolunTeen program. Designed for students ages 10 to 18, the initiative offers a chance to support library programming while gaining valuable volunteer experience.

Running from Monday, June 1 through Saturday, July 25, the SummerREAD program is one of the library’s busiest and most engaging seasons. VolunTeens play an important role by assisting staff, helping younger children with activities, and contributing to the welcoming, community-focused atmosphere the library is known for.

Participants are asked to commit to volunteering once a week on a consistent schedule, making it a manageable opportunity for students balancing summer plans. Beyond building responsibility and teamwork skills, the program also allows teens to connect with peers and give back to their community in a meaningful way.

Applications for the 2026 program are now available and can be picked up at the library’s Youth Services desk, the Arlington branch or the Bookmobile. Completed applications must be returned by Wednesday, April 30.

With limited spots available each year, interested students are encouraged to apply early and take part in a rewarding summer experience.