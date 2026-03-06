Toledo Opera and Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation Launch Free “Opera For All” Community Event Series

Families and arts lovers in Northwest Ohio will have several opportunities to experience live opera this spring thanks to a new partnership between the Toledo Opera and the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation. The organizations are collaborating on Opera For All, a series of free community events designed to bring professional musical performances and arts education to residents of Hancock County.

The series begins Friday, March 6, with a special family-friendly evening at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts. Activities start at 6 pm in Armes Hall, followed by a performance at 7:30 pm of Toledo Opera’s Opera On Wheels production, The Bear Who Couldn’t Fish. The event is free to attend and has already sold out, reflecting strong community enthusiasm for accessible arts programming.

Set in the forests surrounding the Great Lakes, the original opera follows Mato, a young bear setting out on his first solo adventure. When he realizes he cannot remember how to fish, Mato encounters animal friends who help him rediscover the skill while learning about aquatic habitats, biodiversity, and environmental stewardship.

Directed by Toledo Opera General Director James M. Norman, with music by Matthew Fossa and libretto by Joshua Borths, the production blends engaging storytelling with science-based themes. The performance features the company’s 2025–26 Resident Artists, including soprano Sarah Rachel Bacani, mezzo-soprano Danielle Casós, tenor Brady DelVecchio, baritone Rick Hale, and pianist and opera coach Yura Jang.

Additional free events in the Opera For All series include an Opera ‘Round Town presentation at the University of Findlay on April 19 and an America 250/Veterans Community Concert at the Findlay Bandshell on May 17.