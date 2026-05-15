Toledo Opera, Community Foundation Present Free America 250 Concert in Findlay

A patriotic afternoon of music is coming to Findlay as Toledo Opera partners with The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation to present a free America 250 Concert on Sunday, May 17, 4 pm at the Bandshell at Riverside Park, 231 McManness Ave. The concert is free and open to the public.

Presented in partnership with iHeartMedia, the concert is part of Toledo Opera’s expanded Opera ‘Round Town outreach initiative, which brings live performances to communities throughout the region.

Audience members will hear performances from Toledo Opera’s 2025-2026 resident artists, selected from an international pool of more than 150 applicants. Featured performers include soprano Sarah Rachel Bacani, mezzo-soprano Danielle Casós, tenor Brady DelVecchio, baritone Rick Hale and pianist Yura Jang. The program will include classical favorites, musical theatre selections and American standards celebrating the nation’s 250th anniversary.

“The performing arts offer profound benefits that extend far beyond entertainment, enriching communities in cultural, social, economic, and personal ways. The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation is thrilled to continue its partnership with Toledo Opera by sponsoring the America 250 Concert. This is made possible through our Fun for All series of free community events,” Kimberly Bash, Chief Community Engagement Officer at The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation, said. “The performing arts allow communities to share traditions, stories, and values. This special concert is a fun way for residents to celebrate 250 years of independence.”