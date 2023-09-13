University of Findlay Women’s Soccer Team Gears Up for 2023-24 Season

In the heart of Ohio, a group of determined athletes clad in orange and black have their eyes set on the ultimate prize this fall.

The University of Findlay women’s soccer team, brimming with talent and determination, is gearing up for what promises to be a season for the record books. With a roster packed with standout players and a coaching staff dedicated to excellence, the Oilers are poised to make waves in the upcoming 2023-2024 campaign.

The program is led by Coach Michelle Rick, the second-year head coach. Behind the guidance of Rick, Oilers finished last season with a 10-6-3 record and an 8-4-2 record in conference play. Findlay ended their season in the Great Midwest Tournament Semifinal

with a tough loss to #13 ranked Cedarville. The Oilers spent the year moving up throughout the Midwest Regional Rankings, placing as high as seventh in the conference. But as the new season dawns, the Oilers are hungry for more.

The Oilers boast an array of standout players who are eager to leave their mark on the pitch this season. Leading the charge is senior midfielder Ellie Tischler, whose exceptional ball control and vision make her a potent force in the midfield. Last season, Tischler notched an impressive eight goals and one assist, earning her first team all-conference by the Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA). She is the sixth player in program history to earn the accolade. Her performance will be instrumental in driving the Oilers’ offense this year.

In addition to Williams, the Oilers have a formidable defensive unit

anchored by senior goalkeeper Kennedy Slovak and senior defenseman Alyssa Stark. Known for her impeccable positioning, Slovak was a crucial part of the team’s solid defensive record last season, which included two clean sheets (no goals allowed in the game) and career-high nine saves against Northwood University.

As the lead defenseman, Stark started in 17 of the team’s 18 games and captained a defense that allowed just 18 goals this season which ranked as third lowest in the conference. This defensive performance by the pair earned both of them third team all-conference in the competitive Great Midwest Athletic Conference. Their leadership and ability to organize the defense will be vital as the Oilers strive to shut down opposing attacks.

On the offensive front, the Oilers will rely on sophomore sensation Payton Miller, who burst onto the scene last season as a freshman with an impressive seven goals and five assists. Miller’s explosive speed and clinical finishing make her a constant threat in the final third.

As the Oilers prepare to embark on their journey to championship glory, they face stiff competition in the G-MAC, which includes perennial contenders like Ohio Dominican University, Ashland University and Cedarville University. The conference is known for its high level of competition and every match is a battle.

The 2023-2024 season will also see the Oilers face a demanding non-conference schedule, including matchups against nationally-ranked opponents. These games will serve as crucial tests for the team’s readiness for postseason play.

Off the field, the Oilers are equally committed to making a difference in the community. The team has a strong tradition of community service and engagement, with players participating in various outreach programs and events throughout the year. This commitment to giving back is a testament to the character and values instilled in the women by Coach Rick and University of Findlay.

Additionally, the Oilers are champions in the classroom, with Tischler being named Academic All-Ohio by the Ohio Collegiate Soccer Association. The Oilers also had six athletes earn spots on Academic All-District which recognizes starters or key reserves in their sport that carry a 3.50 or above grade point average.

As the anticipation builds for the 2023-2024 season, fans and supporters of the University of Findlay women’s soccer team have every reason to be excited. With a talented roster, a dedicated coaching staff and a hunger for success, the Oilers are poised to make this season one to remember. Whether it’s the midfield mastery of Tischler, the defensive prowess of Slovak, or the attacking flair of Miller, the Oilers have the ingredients for a championship recipe.

To see the team’s schedule or keep up with them, check out their Instagram page instagram.com/ufwsoccer/.