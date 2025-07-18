City of Findlay Expands TNR Efforts to Humanely Manage Free-Roaming Cat Population

The City of Findlay is committing an additional $5,000 to its Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) initiative in an ongoing effort to humanely reduce the population of unowned, free-roaming cats within city limits.

Funded through already appropriated dollars, the TNR program is a collaborative effort between the City, the Humane Society & SPCA of Hancock County, VCA Findlay Animal Hospital, and local veterinarians. The program focuses exclusively on unowned, outdoor cats—not pet cats—with the goal of long-term population management through humane methods.

TNR involves humanely trapping cats, then having them spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and ear-tipped—a universal sign indicating the cat has been fixed. Once recovered, the cats are returned to their original outdoor location.

This method curbs future litters, decreases nuisance behaviors, and allows colony sizes to decline over time. It also offers a more sustainable solution than repeated removals or complaint responses, reducing the strain on city resources and animal welfare agencies.

Residents are encouraged to report sightings of free-roaming cats without visible ear tips at FindlayOhio.gov/i-want-to/report/problem. For help with pet cat spay/neuter options or low-cost TNR services outside city limits, contact the Humane Society at (419) 423-1664.

Feeding outdoor cats? If they’re unowned, spaying and neutering is key to preventing unintended harm.