Findlay Halloween Parade Returns with “Be a Hero, Be a Champion” Theme

Get ready for one of Findlay’s most beloved fall traditions — the annual FOP Cops & Kids Findlay Halloween Parade, marching through downtown on Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 7 pm. This long-standing community celebration brings together families, schools, businesses, and organizations for a night of festive fun and Halloween spirit.

The parade will travel north on Main Street from Sixth Street to Lima Street, with exits available on East and West Lima. Spectators can look forward to colorful floats, creative costumes, and plenty of treats along the way. Special zones have been created to make the event welcoming for all: the McGuire & Sons Trucking Candy Zone, where participants can hand out candy in a safe and clearly marked area, and the Valgroup Quiet Zone, a sensory-friendly section near St. Mark’s UMC, offering a calm viewing space for individuals sensitive to loud sounds or bright lights.

This year’s parade theme, “Be a Hero, Be a Champion,” invites participants to celebrate everyday heroes — from first responders and community helpers to personal role models who make a difference. Parade entries are encouraged to highlight acts of courage, kindness, and inspiration in their displays.

. Whether you’re marching, cheering, or collecting candy curbside, the Findlay Halloween Parade promises an evening of community pride and Halloween fun for all ages.