Findlay’s First Marijuana Dispensary Reaches One-Month Mark

Findlay’s first marijuana dispensary has now been open for about a month, marking a notable shift in local policy and business development following recent zoning changes approved by City Council. The dispensary, operated by Trulieve, opened after the city updated its zoning code to allow marijuana retail businesses in specific commercial areas — a move that cleared the way for cannabis sales within city limits for the first time.

For years, Findlay prohibited marijuana dispensaries despite statewide legalization for medical use and, more recently, adult-use cannabis in Ohio. The zoning changes, approved earlier this year, allow up to two dispensaries to operate within designated zones, giving city officials more control over where cannabis businesses may locate while aligning local law with state regulations.

Since opening, the dispensary has served adult customers age 21 and older, as well as medical marijuana patients, providing regulated access that previously required travel to other communities. While city officials have not released specific data on sales or tax revenue tied to the first month of operation, the opening itself represents a significant policy shift for the city.

The dispensary’s presence comes as communities across Ohio continue to navigate how legalized marijuana fits into local economies, land use planning, and community standards. Findlay leaders have indicated they will continue monitoring how the business operates and how the zoning changes function in practice as the city moves forward.

As the dispensary settles into its first months, it stands as a tangible result of Findlay’s evolving approach to marijuana regulation and local economic development.