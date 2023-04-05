Here’s How You Can Celebrate Easter In Findlay

Easter is almost here, and with the holiday comes celebrations of all different kinds. Findlay has a wide variety of Easter egg hunts, brunches and more to help you celebrate the occasion. Gather your family and friends and check out these Findlay events that help you spend Easter the right way.

Easter Egg Hunts

The Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation, 12505 County Road 99, is hosting an Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 8, from 10 am until 2 pm. Participants can also enjoy train rides until 4 pm. Easter egg hunting grounds will be divided by age group, and will constantly be refilled so every child can find eggs. When you turn in your finds you can get an Easter Prize Bag. $3 admission for adults, $2 for kids, and the admission includes one trip on the train.

St. John’s Lutheran church, 1701 Tiffin Ave., is offering a free Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 8 starting at 11 am. There will be opportunities for photos, and a hot dog lunch for you to eat at the event or take with you to go.

Findlay Bible Methodist Church, 529 Stadium Drive, will have a free Easter egg hunt with prizes on Saturday, April 8 starting at 1 pm and ending at 3 pm. There will be hot dogs and a KONA Ice truck participants can enjoy.

Kids can celebrate Easter with Buffalo Wild Wings, 15080 Flag City Drive. From 1 pm to 4 pm on Saturday, April 8, join the restaurant for a free Easter egg hunt and goodie bags, and have a late lunch and early dinner with your loved ones.

Celebrate Easter by “Shopping until you hop” with support from Downtown Findlay locations. On Saturday, April 8, you can make a purchase at any of the participating locations and pick an egg. The egg will contain a treat to enjoy or a discount from a local shop. Some of the participating locations include 3 Oaks, Elida Candle Company, Hand + Home Co., Shops at Journey: Journey Salon & Day Spa and Light & Lovely, Painters’ Pottery, river + road, RooBarb Studios, Smarty Pants Findlay, Trends! on Main and The Urban Market. For more information or addresses for participating locations, head to visitfindlay.com.

Easter Brunch

Hilton Garden Inn is hosting an Easter Brunch on Sunday, April 9 from 11 am to 2 pm. Adult tickets are $30 and child tickets are $15, and the pricing includes gratuity and tax for the brunch. To make reservations or learn more information, call 567-250-2525.

The Hancock Hotel is hosting an Easter Brunch on Sunday, April 9 from 11 am to 3 pm. For Adults, tickets are $48, for kids ages four to 12, tickets are $20 and anyone under three gets in for free. Guests can enjoy an “eggstravagant” menu, and can make reservations by calling 567-271-0033. For more information or to view the menu in advance, check out the event on visitfindlay.com.

Fins Seafood & Grille will give you a great Easter brunch on Sunday, April 9, from 10 am to 1:30 pm. There will be more Easter fare than typical breakfast dishes, and reservations are encouraged. For more information or to make a reservation, call 419-429-1900.

Legends is hosting an Easter brunch with a special appearance from the Easter bunny on Sunday, April 9. Reservations are highly encouraged and there will be an Easter egg hunt at 1 pm, too. To make a reservation or find out more information, call 419-422-7000.

Logan’s Irish Pub is hosting Easter brunch on Sunday, April 9 starting at 9 am to 12 pm with the breakfast menu and opening the full menu at 11 am to 4 pm. For more information, call 419-420-3602.

Chain restaurants like Bob Evans, Cracker Barrel and Fricker’s will also have Easter Sunday meals available, so be sure to check out those websites or call for more information.