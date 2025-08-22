Miracle League of Findlay Seeks Volunteers for Fitness Park Expansion

The Miracle League of Findlay is calling on volunteers to help complete the final stage of its long-anticipated $450,000 expansion project—a new community Fitness Park surrounding Miracle Field.

After years of planning, fundraising, and design, the project has reached its final phase: installation of 36 pieces of adaptive exercise equipment. To reduce costs and maximize resources, the organization has chosen a community build model, saving approximately $38,000 in labor costs and giving residents a chance to play a direct role in creating the park.

Volunteers are needed for the two-to-three-day installation process, scheduled for Sept. 23–25, weather permitting. Each day will include two shifts—7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.—with lunch and water provided. While a 10-hour day is preferred, five-hour shifts are also available.

“We need 20 to 25 volunteers each day who are comfortable working with their hands and following instructions,” said project lead Brad Koller. “The work will be supervised by vendor representatives, and tools required will be minimal.”

One key role still open is a volunteer to help organize and lay out parts for each day’s installation teams. The Miracle League encourages families, friends, and community members to sign up and be part of this impactful project.

To volunteer or learn more, contact Brad Koller at (734) 395-5725 or email goclev31@aol.com.