New Leadership Named for University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum

The University of Findlay has announced a new leadership team for its renowned Mazza Museum, effective Aug. 1. Dan Chudzinski has been named director, and Amanda Davidson-Johnston will step into the role of assistant director.

Chudzinski, who has served as director of curation and exhibitions for the past decade, will now oversee daily operations and serve as ambassador for the museum’s vast collection—nearly 22,000 original picture book illustrations, the largest of its kind in the world. A sculptor and curator, he’s also known for creating Bessie the Lake Erie Monster and has curated exhibitions for major institutions including the National Academy of Sciences and the Norman Rockwell Museum.

Davidson-Johnston will handle marketing and programming, including Mazza’s popular Funday Sunday series and expanded educational outreach. She currently serves on the Ohio Museums Association Board of Trustees and leads the Northwest Ohio Emerging Museum Professionals Network.

Vice President for University Advancement Ken McIntyre Jr. praised both appointments: “The impressive credentials of Dan and Amanda make me confident this jewel of our campus will continue to flourish under their leadership.”

Together, the pair brings a blend of creative vision, museum experience, and educational passion to one of the most beloved institutions on campus—and in the world of children’s book illustration.