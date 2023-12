5 Places to Dine Fireside in Findlay

The temperatures are dropping quickly as we move into the winter season. Looking to escape the cold and enjoy a delicious meal by a nice warm fire? Cozy up to the fireplace at these Findlay restaurants:

Beer Barrel Pizza

900 Interstate Dr. 419-424-3363

Monday–Sunday 11 am-11pm

https://beerbarrel.com/

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

1031 Interstate Ct, 419-425-2008

Sunday-Thursday 7am-9pm

Friday-Saturday 7am-10pm

https://www.crackerbarrel.com/Locations/States/oh/findlay/68/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=maps&utm_campaign=crackerbarrelurl

Findlay Country Club

1500 Country Club Dr. 419-422-9263

Tuesday-Saturday 11am-9pm

Sunday 11am-9pm

https://www.findlaycc.com

Gillig Winery

1720 Northridge Rd. 419-408-3230

Tuesday-Thursday 11:30am-9m

Friday-Saturday 11:30am-10pm

https://gilligwinery.com

Logan’s Irish Pub

414 S Main St. 419-420-3602

Friday-Saturday 11am-11pm

Sunday 11am-9pm

https://www.logansirishpub.com

Private dining areas with fireplaces, call ahead to reserve a room