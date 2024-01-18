Enjoy Wine and Donuts at Gillig Winery

Pairing wine with sweets is a common practice across many different cuisines. A port goes well with chocolate, Moscato with fruity treats and champagne is a nice addition to an angel food cake.

Gillig Winery is putting a new spin on a classic culinary staple, pairing donuts with wine. On Wednesday, Jan. 31 from 6 pm to 8 pm Gillig Winery is teaming up with Fort Findlay Coffee & Doughnut Shoppe for a Wine and Donut Pairing event.

For $25 attendees will enjoy three different donuts and wine pairings. Club Members get a discounted price of $20 for the event.

The donuts will be chosen to perfectly pair with each wine and served warm. The wine and donut list is to be determined.

Being a local business themselves, Gillig Winery enjoys supporting the Findlay community by involving other area businesses in their events.

“We like doing pairings with local businesses. We’ve always tried to support local businesses around us and we’re using Fort Findlay’s donuts which is a local coffee and donut shop,” Olivia Hall from Gillig Winery said.

With delicious wines from Gillig Winery paired with the fresh and warm donuts from Fort Findlay, this evening will not be one to miss.

“This (event) will be so good,” Hall said.

Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information on the Wine and Donut Pairing event. To reserve a ticket for the event, call 419-408-3230.

If you are unable to make it to the donut and wine pairing event, Gillig Winery is having another wine and dessert pairing event in February. Celebrate Valentine’s Day with wine and chocolate from Dietsch Brothers Chocolate & Ice Cream at their Wine and Chocolate Pairing event on Wednesday, Feb. 14 from 6 pm to 8 pm. For more information and prices visit the event Facebook page.

For more information on Gillig Winery or other future events, visit https://www.facebook.com/gilligwinery.