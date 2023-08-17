Findlay Brewing Company Celebrates 10 Years

The Findlay Brewing Company celebrated their 10 year anniversary with lots of festivities on Aug. 5.

The Findlay Brewing Company opened in 2013, after Findlay’s last operating brewery closed 50 years ago. Since 2013, persevered through fire and floods, expanded their establishment and added a full service restaurant in 2018.

The brewing company commenced their anniversary with a 12 hour long celebration filled with games, brewery tours and more.

At the beginning of the event, the Findlay Brewing Company released their watermelon mint and sea goose called Anniversary X Gose, brewed and designed by the co-owners to celebrate the anniversary.

The event featured live music from 11:30 am to 10:30 pm with musicians Ryan Parker, Ryan Hensley and Susan Bright, Eddie Molina and James Adkins.

Those who attended the event could play cornhole and giant Jenga, as well as participate in a dunk tank, where all proceeds went to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Brewhouse Tours, where visitors could meet the owners and staff, were available.

Beverages were available on tap, as well as complimentary chocolate cupcakes from The Baker’s Cafe, dog treats for furry visitors and exclusive anniversary merchandise.

The Findlay Brewing Company is located at 213 E. Crawford St. and open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 am to 10 pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 11 pm and Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm.

For more information about the Findlay Brewing Company, visit www.findlaybrewing.com.