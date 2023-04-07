Next time you go to Findlay Brewing Company, your drink might be created by Artificial Intelligence.

Instead of trying a new ingredient, Findlay Brewing Company’s latest partner is the AI ChatGPT.

The AI, used by entering a prompt, helped Findlay Brewing Company to create a new beer called Thirsty Narwhal Pale Ale.

This beer style is brewed with a blend of Citra hops. ChatGPT created the recipe, name and description for the beer after the Findlay Brewing Company staff entered in a prompt.

“Thirsty Narwhal Pale Ale boasts a bright and fruity aroma with notes of tropical fruit and citrus balanced by a smooth malt backbone,” Findlay Brewing Company said.

Thirsty Narwhal Pale Ale will be released May 16, which falls in American Craft Beer Week. Those interested can purchase the beer in the Findlay Brewing Company taproom, either for dine-in or takeout.

Findlay Brewing Company is home to many types of beer and other alcoholic beverages, as well as a large food menu. Check out the Thirsty Narwhal Pale Ale created with AI, or the other options brewed from the minds of the staff.

For more information on Thirsty Narwhal Pale Ale or Findlay Brewing Company, visit findlaybrewing.com or call 419-419-BREW.