Findlay Patio Roundup: Restaurant, Bar Summer Patios

Enjoy the summer weather at these local Findlay establishments’ patios. From a variety of bars and restaurants each patio has a unique flavor or style that provides a breezy outdoors dining experience for you. Find out which eatery speaks to you.

Alexandria’s/La Vista Tiki Bar

Restaurant and bar venue with a rooftop bar that offers outdoor seating and umbrellas for shade. They also offer cornhole, pool and shuffleboard for all guests.

132 E Crawford St., 419-424-5750. alexandriasfindlay.com

Hours: 5pm-11pm, Thursday; 5pm-1am, Friday and Saturday.

Open seasonally from mid May – mid September.

Anvil Whiskey Bar

(Located upstairs at The Gathering)

A second floor patio oasis with plenty of seats to enjoy the city view.



114 East Main Cross St., 419-422-5930. Findlaygathering.com.

Hours: 5-10pm, Tuesday-Thursday; 5pm-1am, Friday-Saturday.

Archie’s Drive-In

Grab and go dessert topped with simple wooden picnic benches.

433 N Main St., 419-424-3212.

Find their menu by searching Archie’s Drive-In Menu.

Hours: 11am-9pm, Sunday-Saturday.

Beer Barrel

Enjoy pizza and drinks on the stony patio out front of Beer Barrel.

900 Interstate Dr., 419-424-3663. beerbarrel.com.

Hours: 11am–11pm, Monday–Thursday; 11am–midnight, Friday–Saturday; 11am–11pm, Sunday.

Brew U Sports Pub

For hot days, this covered patio offers an option of shade with their side roof or sunlight with part of the patio being uncovered to soak up the sun.

316 N Main St., 419-424-0444.

Find them on Facebook by searching Brew U Sports Pub.

Hours: 3pm-2:30am, Tuesday-Friday; 12pm-2:30am, Saturday; 12pm-2am, Sunday.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Choose your wings, dipping sauce and side patio seating.

15080 Flag City Dr., 419-422-9464. Buffalowildwings.com.

Hours: 11am-11pm, Sunday-Wednesday; 11am-midnight, Thursday-Saturday.

Cancun Mexican

Mexican food under starry lights on their side patio gazebo.

1600 Broad Ave., 567-525-5137.

Find them on Facebook by searching Cancun Mexican.

Hours: 11am-9pm, Sunday-Thursday; 11am-10pm, Friday-Saturday.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

A brick covered patio ready to serve a variety of meals and drinks with their special ingredient.

2100 Tiffin Ave., 419-423-4499. cheddars.com.

Hours: 11am-10pm, Sunday-Thursday; 11am-11pm, Friday-Saturday.

Dave’s Hideaway Lounge

Dave’s Hideaway offers live music and outdoor seating for any party.

1730 Lima Ave., 419-425-1027.

Find them on Facebook by searching Dave’s Hideaway Lounge.

Hours: 3pm-2:30am, Monday-Saturday.

Fins Seafood & Grille

Fins’ outdoor patio was voted Findlay’s best patio in 2016 and 2017 on a poll taken by BestOfFindlay.com.

1801 Broad Ave., 419-429-1900. Finsseafoodandgrille.com.

4-9pm, Monday-Thursday; 4-10pm, Friday and Saturday.

Findlay Brewing Company

Go in or out with the fenced side patio area.

213 E. Crawford St., 419-419-2739. Findlaybrewing.com.

Hours: 11am-10pm, Tuesday-Thursday; 11am-11pm, Friday and Saturday; 11am-9pm, Sunday.

Fricker’s

The franchise known for their covered patio seating that offers protection in the rain.

1410 W. Main Cross St., 419-423-9464. Frickers.com.

Hours: 11am-midnight, Sunday-Thursday; 11am-1:30am, Friday-Saturday.

Gillig Winery

Sip outside in this winery’s outdoor area with a style of a backyard lounge.

1720 Northridge Rd, 419-480-3230. Gilligwinery.com.

Hours: 11:30am-9pm, Tuesday-Thursday; 11:30am-10pm, Friday-Saturday.

Gregor’s

Wine and dine outside in a romantic setting. Large outside patio tables facing the starry light gazebo.

2330 Bright Rd., 419-423-8706.

Find them on Facebook by searching Gregor’s Restaurant.

Hours: 11am-6pm, Tuesday; 11am-7pm, Wednesday-Thursday; 11am-9pm, Friday-Saturday; 11am-4pm, Saturday.

Jack B’s

From burgers to fries, enjoy a meal outside on their red colored steel benches and tables.

517 West Trenton Ave., 567-294-4234. Jackbsfindlay.com.

Hours: 11am-9pm, Monday-Friday.

Logan’s Irish Pub

Greet the colorful patio right out front of this Irish pub that opened in 2010.

414 S. Main St., 419-420-3602. logansirishpub.com.

Hours: 11am-10pm, Monday-Saturday; 11am-9pm, Sunday.

Mancy’s Steakhouse

(Located within Hancock Hotel)

Fine dining done right outside with a view of South Main Street.

631 South Main St., 567-275-8788. Hancockhotel.com.

Hours: Breakfast at 6:30am-11am, Monday-Friday; Lunch at 11am-2pm, Monday-Friday; Dinner at 4-9pm Monday-Saturday.

Mi Tequila

Mexican style food with a quaint patio.

1908 Tiffin Ave., 419-422-6950.

Find them on Facebook by searching Mi-Tequila.

Hours: 11am-10pm, Monday-Thursday; 11am-11pm, Friday-Saturday; 11am-9pm, Sunday.

Oler’s

Oler’s is committed to serving the best tasting Tex-Mex food in Northwest Ohio, according to its Facebook page. The restaurant even committed to a backside patio to enjoy the food.

708 Lima Ave., 419-423-2846.

Find them on Facebook by searching Oler’s.

Hours: 11am-11pm, Monday-Tuesday and Thursday; 11am-10pm, Wednesday and Sunday; 11am-midnight, Friday and Saturday.

Ralphie’s

Food. Sports. Fun. With the outside view of West Trenton Avenue.

730 West Trenton Ave., 419-423-1403. Ralphies.com.

Hours: 11am-10pm, Sunday-Wednesday; 11am-11pm Thursday-Saturday.

The Bourbon Affair

Bourbon is the signature drink to have when sitting on this cozy patio. It also serves as a stage for live performers during the season.

121-B East Crawford St., 567-250-9162. Ourbourbonaffair.com.

Hours: 3-11pm, Monday-Wednesday; 3pm-midnight, Thursday; 3pm-1am, Friday-Saturday.

The Gathering

Sip drinks at the back patio and admire replica murals like Van Gogh’s Starry Night.

114 East Main Cross St., 419-422-5930. Findlaygathering.com.

Hours: 11am-2pm & 5-9pm, Monday-Thursday; 11am-2pm & 5-10pm, Friday; 5-10pm, Saturday.

The Tavern at the Inn

Patio seating and lodging can be included.

200 E. Main Cross, 419-422-5682. findlayinn.com.

Hours:4-10pm, Tuesday-Saturday.

The Wine Merchant

Sit and sip outside on the five table patio.

540 S. Main St. Ste A, 419-424-0391. Findlaywinemerchant.com.

Hours: 10am-6pm, Monday-Saturday.

Tim & Tommy’s Bar

A white fenced in patio with small street lamps to shine light on the food.

335 Walnut St., 567-525-5225.

Find them on Facebook by searching Tim & Tommy’s.

Hours: 3pm-2:30am, Monday-Saturday.

Vivir Modern Mexican

Vivir has unique tacos with handmade shells and freshly made tortilla chips, according to their website.

119 E. Crawford St., 567-271-0174. Eatvivir.com.

Hours: 11am-2pm & 5-9pm, Tuesday-Thursday; 11am-2pm & 5-10pm, Friday-Saturday.

West End Tavern

Opened since 1930, this establishment built their smoke friendly patio attachment in 2011. The restaurant’s mission statement is for everyone to “Dine, Drink and Be Merry with Us.”

506 West Main Cross St., 419-424-1640. Westendtavernfindlay.com.

Hours: 11am-1am, Monday-Saturday.