Findlay’s Fan Favorite, Heavenly Pizza, Moves Locations

Heavenly Pizza, a Findlay fan favorite, will be having its grand opening at its new location on Aug. 21 at 4 pm to 7 pm. It is now located at 1132 Tiffin Ave.

Though the location is moving, the family will continue to grow as fans continue to come and talk about the delicious food and excellent service they always receive.

Heavenly Pizza has been serving scrumptious pizzas and good service for over four decades, always bringing people back for more pizza. This pizza place opened in 1981 in Tiffin, Ohio, when founder John Hill wanted to open a pizza house that satisfied everyone’s pizza cravings while also nourishing their spirits.

Because Hill had worked in pizza places growing up, he wanted to ensure a well-organized and working environment as well. This was widely noticed in 2021 when Heavenly Pizza owners, Josh and Keisha Elchert – daughter and son-in-law of founder John Hill – celebrated Employee Appreciation Day by giving the whole day’s profits to the staff, which resulted in a $78 hourly wage for the employees who worked that day.

Outside of just giving delicious pizza and good service, Heavenly Pizza also prides itself in helping out the community. The company contributes to the community by being involved in events such as Heavenly Haircuts, feeding youth after school and providing food to numerous local fundraisers and nonprofit organizations.

At the grand opening, the Elcherts and Heavenly Pizza employees want to express their gratitude for their loyal supporters and welcome newcomers into the Heavenly Pizza family. Guests at the grand opening will be treated to tasty pizza, while also being able to engage in different fun activities such as train rides by Romick Railway, shaved ice from Kona Ice, an inflatable slide from Airway Inflatables and live music by the talented Lee Warren.

For more information about Heavenly Pizza and the grand opening celebration, please visit heavenlypizzafindlay.com or follow us on social media @HeavenlyPizzaFindlay.