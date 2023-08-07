Kids Eat Free… Or Almost, At Least!

Many places stopped providing ‘Kids Eat Free Specials’ due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are still quite a few options for families to enjoy a free meal for their kids in Findlay!
Bob Evans
1101 Trenton Ave | 419-422-7211
2400 Tiffin Ave | 419-424-1800
www.bobevans.com
Tuesday | Kids eat free. One child per adult. 12 and under. 5-8pm.
Fricker’s
1410 W Main Cross St
419-423-9464
www.frickers.com
DAILY | Kids 10 and under enjoy free meal with the purchase of kid’s drink and adult meal.
Logan’s Irish Pub
414 S Main St.
419-420-3602
www.logansirishpubfindlay.com
Memorial Day – Labor Day | Kids 12 and under eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée. Children’s meals include mac and cheese, hot dog, burger sliders, corkscrew pasta and marinara, chicken bites and grilled cheese.
Ralphie’s Sports Eatery
1523 Broad St
419-423-1403
www.bennett-enterprises.com/ralphies
Tuesday | 1 free kids meal per adult meal purchase. All day.
Royal Buffet
2551 Tiffin Ave.
410-420-0888
Daily | Kids under 3 eat free with adult buffet purchase. Kids ages 3-8 buffets for $1.99 with adult purchase. 2 kid’s meals at $1.99 price per adult.