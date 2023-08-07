Kids Eat Free… Or Almost, At Least!

Many places stopped providing ‘Kids Eat Free Specials’ due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are still quite a few options for families to enjoy a free meal for their kids in Findlay!

Bob Evans

1101 Trenton Ave | 419-422-7211

2400 Tiffin Ave | 419-424-1800

www.bobevans.com

Tuesday | Kids eat free. One child per adult. 12 and under. 5-8pm.

Fricker’s

1410 W Main Cross St

419-423-9464

www.frickers.com

DAILY | Kids 10 and under enjoy free meal with the purchase of kid’s drink and adult meal.

Logan’s Irish Pub

414 S Main St.

419-420-3602

www.logansirishpubfindlay.com

Memorial Day – Labor Day | Kids 12 and under eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée. Children’s meals include mac and cheese, hot dog, burger sliders, corkscrew pasta and marinara, chicken bites and grilled cheese.

Ralphie’s Sports Eatery

1523 Broad St

419-423-1403

www.bennett-enterprises.com/ralphies

Tuesday | 1 free kids meal per adult meal purchase. All day.

Royal Buffet

2551 Tiffin Ave.

410-420-0888

Daily | Kids under 3 eat free with adult buffet purchase. Kids ages 3-8 buffets for $1.99 with adult purchase. 2 kid’s meals at $1.99 price per adult.