Late Night Dining Roundup: Restaurants Open After 10 pm

For that time of night when everyone gets those late night cravings, there are many after-hour restaurants in Findlay that offer food, drinks and more after 10 pm that can satisfy your hunger.

Use this as your guide to finding the best late night dining spots in the Findlay area to keep the party going for just a little while longer.

Closing 11pm:

Oler’s Bar & Grill

Oler’s Bar & Grill is a family-run spot making casual Tex-Mex grub including quesadillas, onion rings and burritos. Enjoy live music, unique cocktails and a lively environment with happy hour from 2 pm to 6 pm.

Location: 708 Lima Ave. | (419) 423-2846

Hours: Sun-Thurs 11 am – 10 pm; Fri-Sat 11 am – 11 pm

Fern Cafe

Fern Cafe’s long standing motto of 75+ years is “Where Family and Friends Gather.” A great place to have a cold beer, play some Keno and grab the Famous Mythical Meatloaf!

Location: 452 E Sandusky St. | (419) 423-2700

Hours: Mon-Thurs 10 am – 11 pm; Fri 10 am – midnight; Sat 8 am – midnight; Sun 8 am – 11 pm

Ralphie’s Sports Eatery

Ralphie’s Sports Eatery is a lively sports bar offering pub grub and entertainment, such as trivia nights and keno. Dine-in with your favorite sports on high definition big-screen TVs and find something for the entire family to enjoy.

Location: 730 Trenton Ave. | (419) 423-1403

Hours: Mon-Thurs 11 am – 9 pm; Fri-Sat 11 am – 11 pm; Sun 11 am – 9 pm

Mi Tequila Mexican Restaurant

Mi Tequila Mexican Restaurant is an authentic Mexican restaurant serving up specialty plates including various vegetarian options.

Location: 1908 Tiffin Ave. | (419) 422-6950

Hours: Mon-Thurs 11 am – 10 pm; Fri-Sat 11 am – 11 pm; Sun 11 am – 11 pm

Applebee’s Bar + Grill

Applebee’s Bar + Grill is a full-service chain bar and grill providing hearty American eats in an informal setting. Enjoy deals on meals and drink specials on beers and cocktails.

Location: 2531 Tiffin Ave. | (419) 425-9955

Hours: Sun-Sat 11 am – 11 pm

Logan’s Irish Pub

Hearty pub eats are served at Logan’s Irish Pub with craft brews and spirits in a welcoming space with high ceilings and live music. Kids eat free on Sundays with the purchase of an adult entree and the friendly staff will make you feel right at home.

Location: 414 S Main St. | (419) 420-3602

Hours: Mon-Sat 11 am – 10 pm; Sun 11 am – 9 pm

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is a lively chain steakhouse serving American fare with a Southwestern spin amid Texas-themed decor. The fresh baked bread with honey cinnamon butter is made daily and the restaurant prides themselves on their legendary service.

Location: 1111 W Trenton Ave, Findlay, OH, 45840 | (419) 420-7427

Hours: Mon-Thurs 3 pm – 10 pm; Fri-Sat 11 am – 11 pm; Sun 11 am – 10 pm

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is a family-friendly chain serving American comfort food with a Texas twist, plus cocktails. Honey Butter croissants are made-in-house daily and each dish is made from scratch.

Location: 2100 Tiffin Ave. | (419) 423-4499

Hours: Mon-Thurs 11 am – 10 pm; Fri-Sat 11 am – 11 pm; Sun 11 am – 10 pm

Tot’s BBQ

Tot’s BBQ serves authentic Texas-style barbecue with high-quality meats and ingredients and homemade sides with kids menus available.

Location: 331 S Main St. | (419) 788-3636

Hours: Mon-Thurs 11 am – 10 pm; Fri-Sat 11 am – 11 pm; Sun Closed

Closing Midnight :

Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill

While the roots of Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill originate in Beer Barrel-style pizza, this restaurant is also known for an expansive menu of made-from-scratch family recipes, signature appetizers and cocktails and an extensive beer menu of classics and crafts.

Location: 900 Interstate Dr. | (419) 424-3663

Hours: Sun-Thurs 11 am – 10 pm; Fri-Sat 11 am – midnight

Fricker’s

Fricker’s is a family owned sports-bar/restaurant chain with signature chicken wings and a family-friendly vibe. Play Keno, visit the bar and don’t miss out on the latest game with wall-to-wall television sets.

Location: 1410 W Main Cross St. | (419) 423-9464

Hours: Mon-Thurs 11 am – midnight; Fri-Sat 11 am – 1:30 am; Sun 11 am – midnight

The Meltdown

The Meltdown offers a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and melts made using high-quality ingredients and unique flavor combinations. Located in and brought to you by Denny’s.

Location: 1051 Interstate Ct. | (419) 424-1661

Hours: Mon 12 am – 10 pm; Tues-Wed 7 am – 10 pm; Thurs 7 am – midnight; Fri-Sun 24 hours

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings dishes up wings, tenders and burgers, plus sauces ranging from sweet to very spicy. Get the chance to taste all of the flavors on wing Tuesdays and Boneless Thursdays.

Location: 15080 Flag City Dr. | (419) 422-9464

Hours: Sun-Wed 11 am – 11 pm; Thurs-Sat 11 am – midnight

East of Chicago Pizza

East of Chicago Pizza is a chain pizzeria outlet for build-your-own Chicago-style deep-dish pies, plus wings and subs. Located in Virginia B. Gardner Fine Arts Pavilion.

Location: 910 N Main St. | 419-425-0011

Hours: Sun-Thurs 11 am – midnight; Fri-Sat 11 am – midnight

Closing 1AM :

Casey’s

Casey’s is a convenience-store chain offering fuel, drinks & food, including pizza, sandwiches & baked goods.

Location: 1403 N Main St. | 419-500-9652

Hours: All week 5 am – 1 am

West End Tavern

The historic West End Tavern has been a corner restaurant and bar serving tenderloin sandwiches, fried foods wraps, sandwiches and more since the 1930s. A wide variety of select beers and cocktails are offered.

Location: 506 W Main Cross St. | 419-424-1640

Hours: Mon-Sat 11 am – 1 am; Sun Closed

Alexandria’s

Alexandria’s is a multilevel American haunt with industrial-chic decor offering modern eats, craft beer & live music, located in the heart of downtown Findlay.

Location: 132 E Crawford St. | (419) 424-5750

Hours: Mon-Thurs 3 pm – 11 pm; Fri-Sat 3 pm – 2 am; Sun Closed

Open 24 Hours:

Waffle House

Waffle House is a simple chain spot offering American diner fare and all-day breakfast, including signature waffles.

Location: 1103 W Trenton Ave. | (419) 429-1261

Hours: All week 24 hours

Denny’s

Denny’s is a casual diner chain dishing up classic American comfort fare, including all-day breakfast favorites like fluffy late-night pancakes.

Location: 1051 Interstate Ct. | (419) 424-1661

Hours: Mon- midnight – 10 pm; Tues-Wed 7 am – 10 pm; Thurs 7 am – midnight; Fri-Sun 24 Hours