New Restaurant and Cafe Features Breakfast, Lunch, Coffee

Findlay’s newest restaurant has customers feeling “Pressed” to try it.

With breakfast, lunch, pastries and coffee, Pressed is a jack of all trades and ready to serve customers its delicious products.

Pressed – restaurant name pun intended – is known for its panini sandwiches. With turkey bacon, smoked ham, chicken pesto and even a Philly cheesesteak panini, the menu is packed with varieties of paninis you can order.

However, Pressed is not limited to paninis. You can make any of the sandwiches into wraps, or order one of the several salads on the menu, including Caesar, kale salad and apple walnut salad.

One of the other puns from the name comes from the plethora of coffee drinks Pressed has to offer. They have house medium roast coffee, Americano, cappuccino, cold brew and more. There are also macchiatos, lattes and the Pressed signature latte that has espresso, steamed milk, chocolate, toasted marshmallow and salted caramel.

All coffee drinks can be made hot or iced, and with your choice of regular milk or oat milk for dairy-free coffee drinkers.

Non coffee drinkers, don’t fret. Pressed will also offer several hot teas, Chai tea, hot chocolate and soda to go with your meals.

The restaurant has not yet set an opening date, but is getting closer and closer every day. Pressed’s staff is actively being trained and previewing the restaurant and cafe on social media, but has not specified the date other than saying it will open “very soon.”

To find out more information about Pressed, you can visit its Facebook page, and head to 1101 W Main Cross St. – the same building as Revive Hair Salon & Day Spa – after it opens for some delicious menu items.

Check out the Pressed menu, below: