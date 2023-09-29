Pizza Lollapalooza Serves Up a Slice of Findlay Fun

The third annual Pizza Lollapalooza makes its way to Findlay on Sept. 30.

Presented by Pizza Lollapalooza of Findlay, this beloved annual event is a fun, family-friendly event for all members of the community to join.

Pizza Lollapalooza will take place at Hancock County Fairgrounds on 1017 E. Sandusky St. from 4pm to 7pm. This festival offers a fantastic opportunity for attendees to savor a wide variety of dishes from local pizzerias and food vendors with options ranging from classic pepperoni to gourmet specialties.

In addition to the mouthwatering pizza offerings, attendees can enjoy live music, games and entertainment for all ages.

All proceeds at this fundraiser will be benefiting Cancer Patient Services, an independent nonprofit linking cancer patients in Hancock County with important financial, educational, physical and emotional support services.

This event is free to attend with pizza, drinks and desserts for additional purchase.

Pizza Lollapalooza is still seeking volunteers until the event begins, so reach out to the organizers if you are interested in lending a helping hand. Volunteers receive a shirt, free pizza, free drinks, free desserts and more.

The event is sponsored by companies like It Is Finished Woodworking & Remodeling, Whitman Title Security, Branded by Martina LLC and, most prominently, loanDepot.

For more information about Pizza Lollapalooza, please visit https://www.facebook.com/PizzaLollapalooza/. To volunteer, head to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C054EA9AF23A2FC1-pizza#/.