The Toasted Yolk Opens in Findlay

Findlay breakfast lovers are in for an egg-cellent time with this latest restaurant opening.

The Toasted Yolk, 2020 Tiffin Ave., opened April 17 and is a full-service restaurant with breakfast, lunch and brunch options. This location is the first Ohio location of the Toasted Yolk restaurant chain.

With indoor and outdoor seating, the Toasted Yolk will be open every day from 7 am to 3 pm.

This chain has a few specialty items, as well as a full patio bar that serves brunch cocktails. The menu includes pancakes, eggs, coffee and other breakfast favorites, as well as lunch options like salads, sandwiches, soups and more.

This location of the chain is spearheaded by Doug Craig, owner of the Dougie John’s Pizza franchise that began in Findlay.

In an interview with FSR Magazine, Craig talked about pursuing ownership of a Findlay location because him business partner took him to the original Toasted Yolk location in Conroe, Texas.

Craig’s previous restaurant experience will make for a strong presence of Toasted Yolk, and his connection to the chain will shine through the service provided for customers.

“We’ve already had so many guests thank us for bringing this restaurant to town,” Craig said. “That meant the world to us and is exactly why we did this. It filled a need here in Findlay.”

From the April 17 opening ceremony, the restaurant donated $843 of sales from the opening to Hope House, a Findlay organization that provides support, education and solutions for individuals and families facing homelessness.

Additionally, there was a free donut giveaway and a raffle for the chance to win a free breakfast or lunch for a year from the Toasted Yolk, with the stipulation of one meal per week.

The Toasted Yolk is open for all your early dining needs, and the staff is excited to see you come try the food.

For more information, search The Toasted Yolk on Facebook or call the restaurant at (567) 250-9657.