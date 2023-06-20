Tot’s BBQ Opens in Findlay

Findlay residents who are craving Texas-style barbecue can head to Flag City’s latest new restaurant: Tot’s BBQ.

Tot’s BBQ, located at 331 S Main St., opened its doors June 10, bringing the tangy taste of barbecue to all of its customers.

This restaurant has been long awaited by residents. Tot’s BBQ initially announced its plan to open in the summer of 2022. However, there were extensive and necessary renovations to be made. These were made harder with the staff’s desire to maintain the old building’s historical integrity while putting in all the new equipment.

Most residents will agree the renovations were worth the wait, especially with the addition of a new outdoor stage and a fully renovated patio for customers to get live music performances on Fridays and Saturdays.

The restaurant features sandwiches like sliced brisket, chopped brisket, pulled pork and BBQ chicken. You can make any sandwich “Texas-style,” where you add onions and coleslaw, and all sandwiches comes with a side of tots – the restaurant’s signature.

You can also purchase baskets with sliced brisket, smoked sausage, turkey leg or chicken tenders. Each basket comes with your choice of one side, between potato salad, mac and cheese, baked beans, tots, mixed vegetables and coleslaw.

For meat lovers, Tot’s BBQ offers platters with two, three or four meats of your choosing and onions, a pickle spear, Texas toast and two additional sides of your choosing.

If you are in the mood for some smaller plates and sides, Tot’s BBQ serves baked potatoes with cheese, sour cream, BBQ sauce and your choice of meat. There aree also items like tater tot nachos, corn nuggets, cheese sticks, fried pickles, onion rings and even fried okra.

Don’t miss out on the desserts, either, like the pecan pie, banana pudding and peach cobbler.

Tot’s BBQ is open six days a week, Monday through Saturday from 11 am to 10 pm, and closed on Sundays.

For more information on the restaurant, search Tot’s BBQ on Facebook, call 567-301-2053 or email contact@totsbbq.com.