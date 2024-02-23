Vivir Modern Mexican: A Contemporary Twist on Classic Mexican Dishes

Vivir Modern Mexican, 119 E Crawford St., is putting a contemporary twist on your favorite Mexican dishes.

The Mexican restaurant serves up delicious tacos, burritos, quesadillas and more. With items like fried avocado wedges, chicken tinga flatuas and elote, you are sure to try something new that gets your taste buds rocking.

“It’s ‘Fine Dining’ meets ‘Casual Fare,’ ‘Authenticity’ meets modern ‘Ingenuity’ to create innovative dishes and flavors that will make your tongue sing,” the restaurant wrote on its website.

Choose from white corn or flour tortillas and over 10 meat and vegetable options. The tacos cost $4.50 a piece. To see the full menu, visit their website.

The restaurant also has a large bar with many alcohol options, including specialty cocktails, beer, wine and over 33 different tequilas to choose from.

They offer margarita flights to those who can’t decide which drink sounds the best.

The restaurant also has a large non-alcoholic drink menu featuring a variety of drinks, such as Mexico inspired coffee and iced coffee, cafe de olla, horchata, jamaica hibiscus, Mexican sodas and jarritos, as well as fountain drinks.

Not only are the food and drinks delicious, but the vibe of the establishment is also top-notch.

“Overall a good restaurant with great atmosphere. The spin on the food was great too. But I loved the potatoes the most,” a customer wrote on Google Reviews.

Another happy customer wrote, “Vivir Modern Mexican is a foodie’s heaven. The fried avocados, so crispy on the outside and creamy goodness on the inside. The tacos are fresh and pure perfection. Service with a smile and personality to go with it. Vivir offers good food, and service in a hip little package.”

Joseph Rowan, the owner of the restaurant first came up with the idea in 2017. After finding the perfect spot for the restaurant in 2018 the establishment finally opened in 2018. Since then they have been serving up a modern twist on your favorite Mexican dishes.

“Joseph’s love for food has brought him all around the world. Seeking the best ingredients and best practices in producing amazing food. Joseph comes from a technological background with medical tendencies, making eating a pretty big part of his career path. Bringing the same flavors he has experienced in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Mexicali, The Yucatan Peninsula, Etc. to Findlay, Ohio is extremely important to him, and he can’t wait to continue to pour more and more love and passion into the restaurant and Findlay,” the restaurant wrote on the website.

The restaurant believes in not only getting the best, most fresh, delicious ingredients for their customers but sharing with their customers where those ingredients were sourced from. All of their food is sourced right here in the United States. Their herbs and spices come from Northwest Ohio, rice and beans from Western Indiana, avocados from California, chicken from Northwest Ohio, Fish from Michigan and beef from Wisconsin.

To keep up with what’s happening at Vivir Modern Mexican, visit https://www.facebook.com/eatvivir.