Your Guide to Brunching in Findlay

Brunch – the weekend warrior’s favorite meal. It’s not quite breakfast, not quite lunch, but it’s delicious either way. Whether you’re nursing a hangover, debriefing your weekend over mimosas or hit the snooze button one too many times, these spots are serving up your perfect breakfast and lunch combination.

The Baker’s Cafe

408 South Main Street

(419) 422-7133

Thebakerscafefindlay.com

Mon-Thurs: 7 am-3 pm; Fri: 7 am-7 pm; Sat: 8 am-3 pm; Sun: Closed

Located in the heart of downtown Findlay, The Baker’s Cafe offers homemade brunch options in a quaint, feel-good environment, complete with a full espresso bar. If you’re thinking breakfast, the bakery and breakfast sandwiches have you covered. If you’re leaning towards lunch check out one of the many sandwiches or wraps available.

Pilgrim Restaurant

1505 W Main Cross St.

(419) 422-7022

facebook.com/PilgrimRestaurant

Mon-Thur: 6 am-2 pm; Fri: 6 am-8 pm; Sat-Sun: 7 am-2 pm

From omelets, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, to waffles– maybe even their special breakfast burger, Pilgrim’s Restaurant offers a home-cooked American breakfast that will make you feel right at home, no matter what time of the day.

Dark Horse Restaurant

4136 N. Main St.

(419) 424-9201

darkhorsefindlay.com

Mon-Fri: 7 am – 10 pm; Sat: 7 am – 10 pm; Sun: 8 am – 3 pm

Established in 2006, Dark Horse Restaurant is a family-oriented bar and grill serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Between the breakfast pizza, veggie scramble, stuffed pancakes or a breakfast chimichanga, you are sure to find something to satisfy any brunch craving.

Fort Findlay Coffee & Doughnut Shoppe

1016 Tiffin Avenue

(419) 425-5550

Fortfindlaycoffee.com

Mon-Tues: Closed; Wed: 6am-1pm; Thurs & Fri: 6am-5pm; Sat: 6am-1pm; Sun: 6am-12pm

Fort Findlay Coffee & Doughnut Shoppe is here to placate your sweet side. Nothing satisfies quite like the ooey-gooey goodness of a doughnut. Glazed, filled or frosted, both yeast and cake doughnuts are mixed, shaped and baked fresh daily. Grab a coffee and choose from their bagel variety to complete your brunch.

Main Street Deli & Bakery

513 South Main St.

(419) 425-3354

Mainstreetdelifindlay.com

Mon-Thur: 9 am-9 pm; Fri: 9 am-10 pm; Sat: 11 am-10 pm; Sun: 11 am-3 pm

The deli first opened in 1989 and has been continuously serving Findlay their lunch since its inception. As it has grown they’ve added a classic arcade and bar, securing their status as a downtown staple. For breakfast: bagels, croissants and coffee are where it’s at. For lunch try one of the many hot sandwiches, wraps or salads.

We Serve. Coffee

114 East Sandusky St.

(567) 525-4680

Weservecoffee.org

Mon-Fri: 7 am-5 pm; Sat-Sun: 8 am-1 pm

The name says it all. Founded with charity in mind, We Serve. Coffee not only serves great coffee but the community too. Beyond coffee – pastries, bagels, egg scrabble or paninis are just some of the tasty brunch choices.

Coffee Amici

328 South Main Street

(419) 423-7957

Coffeeamici.com

Mon-Thurs: 7 am – 9 pm; Fri: 7 am – 10 pm; Sat: 8 am – 10 pm; Sun: 9 am – 3 pm

In the center of downtown, Coffee Amici provides a community location where anyone is welcome, where people can meet and where fine arts and music can thrive. With their full espresso bar, all of your specialty coffees and teas are available. Bite into a bagel, biscotti, cookie, danish, muffin or scone to appease any appetite.

Fern Cafe

425 E. Sandusky St.

(419) 423-2700

Facebook.com/TheFernCafe

Mon-Thur: 10 am-11 pm; Fri: 10 am-12 am; Sat: 8 am-12 am; Sun: 8 am-11 pm

For over 75 years, “where family and friends gather” has been the long-standing motto of Fern Cafe. From breakfast to bingo night at the bar, their expansive menu has something for everyone. Build your own omelet, keep it classic with pancakes, go rustic with biscuits and gravy or try something new with the breakfast flatbread.