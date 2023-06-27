Your Guide to Findlay Farmers’ Markets

With the start of the summer season, it is the perfect time to gather the family and visit local farmers’ markets. These markets are a great way to get your family connected with their food and community through organizations, music, art, vendors and more.

Here is your guide to farmers’ markets in the Findlay area to fulfill all of your summertime and fall cravings.

Upcoming

Wolfe’s Produce

Wolfe’s Produce has been serving up some of Hancock County’s freshest produce since 1941. Produce changes seasonally – in the summer get your homegrown sweet corn, melons, tomatoes, squash, peppers, tomatoes and more. In the Fall check out their large selection of all different varieties of pumpkins, gourds, corn stalks and other decorative items. Plus, there are Amish baked goods and other locally baked pies, rolls, cakes, cookies and other sweet treats. Opening daily in mid-July.

Location: 11476 SR-37 | (419) 423-1933 |

Hours: 9 am – 6 pm

Open Wednesdays

Mt. Blanchard Farmers Market

Mt. Blanchard Farmers Market is bringing fresh and local goods to the Blanchard, Ohio area, near Findlay. Beginning July 12, Mt. Blanchard Farmers Market will offer food, crafts, vendors, fruits and vegetables for the entire community. See event dates here.

Location: 310 S Main St. | (567) 429-987 |

Hours: Every Wednesday, 5 pm – 7 pm

Open Thursdays

Hancock County Farmers Market

Hancock County Farmers Market brings together vendors selling locally produced goods that range from fresh produce of many kinds to baked goods, including gluten-free and vegan options, personal care products and more. The market is located in the parking lot of the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Findlay. Each third Thursday of every month will feature live music, arts, children’s activities, community organizations and a raffle to win one of two baskets filled with market goodies and more. May through October 2023.

Location: 200 W Main Cross St. | (567) 429-9877 |

Hours: Every Thursday, 4 pm – 6pm

Open Saturdays

Bluffton Farmers Market

Bluffton boasts one of the best farmers markets in Northwest Ohio. Bluffton Farmers Market offers an array of locally produced products, including fresh vegetables, baked goods, soaps and lotions, garden plants and other local specialties each Saturday morning. Visitors can enjoy food and music while shopping. The atmosphere is family-friendly, making it the perfect outing for all ages. Located in the Citizens National Bank parking lot. May through October 2023.

Location: 102 S Main St. | (419) 369-2985 |

Hours: Every Saturday, 8:30 am – 12 pm

Open Weekly

Clear View Market

Clear View Market is a seasonal garden center offering Spring flowers, Fall pumpkins and Christmas wreaths/arrangements. There is a wide variety of annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, vegetables and houseplants. Clear View Market also offers Spring-Fall Landscaping. Payment is accepted in the form of cash, check and Venmo.

Location: 20949 Co Rd 7 | (419) 957-6180 |

Hours: Monday Closed; Tuesday – Saturday, 10 am – 6 pm; Sunday 1 pm – 4pm

Brinkman’s

Brinkman’s takes great care in providing customers with the best quality foods, produce, meats and seasonal foods available. Brinkman’s produce market has been a proud part of the Findlay community for over two decades and is looking forward to providing you with an unparalleled level of service and unmatched freshness and food quality.

Location: 1800 E Sandusky St. | (419) 422-3936 |

Hours: Sunday, 11 am – 5 pm; Monday – Saturday, 9 am – 7 pm

Metzger’s Farmers Market

Metzger’s Farmers Market offers a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, specializing in sweet corn, tomatoes and muskmelons.

Location: 23633 US Highway 224| (419) 889-8474 |

Hours: Sunday, Closed; Monday – Friday, 10 am – 6 pm; Saturday, 9 am – 4 pm