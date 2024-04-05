Findlay Book Club Roundup

Although reading is often something you do alone, delving into the themes of a book can be helpful to do with others. Other opinions and perspectives can help you understand the book in a deeper and more profound way. Findlay has several book clubs around the area for readers interested in any genre. We compiled a list of all the book clubs Findlay has to offer.

Findlay Public Library Book Clubs

206 Broadway St

Bows and Blasters Book Discussion: Enjoy reading sci-fi and fantasy books? This club is for you. This club meets on the second Wednesday of the month from 6 pm to 7 pm in the Administration Office to discuss the month’s book.

Monday Afternoon Book Discussion: This club reads a variety of titles from several different genres. Meets on the third Monday of the month from 1 pm to 2 pm via Zoom.

Lit Lovers Book Discussion: This book club reads books from all genres with many themes and topics. Meets on the second Monday of the month from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm in the Administration Office.

Silent Book Club: The silent book club is a bring-your-own-book style meeting. Group members meet to read their own books silently while enjoying the company of other reading lovers. The group meets on the first Monday of the month from 6 pm to 7 pm at the Adult Services – Skylight.

Thrills & Chills Book Discussion: Enjoy mysteries, thrillers and crime novels? This book club is for you. Meets on the third Wednesday of the month from 6 pm to 7 pm in the Administration Office.

50 North Book Discussion: Findlay-Hancock County Public Library teamed up with 50 North, 339 E. Melrose Ave., for this book club. This club reads and discusses a wide variety of books at 50 North on the third Thursday of the month from 10 am to 11 am.

Other Clubs

The Lavender Hour Book Club: Join this book club hosted by The Lavender Hour, 113 E. Crawford St. that reads and discusses a wide variety of books. Meets on the first Sunday of the month from 4 pm to 5:30 pm.

Read Between The Wines: Enjoy a book discussion and wine at this book club hosted by Gillig Winery, 1720 Northridge Road, on the first Monday of the month from 6 pm to 8 pm.

The Gathering Wine Book Club: Join The Gathering, 114 E Main Cross St, for wine and a book discussion on the first Tuesday of the month from 7 pm to 8 pm.