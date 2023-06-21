Local Coffee Shop Roundup

Coffee – everyone’s favorite roasted bean juice. It’s perfect for an early morning wake-up or an afternoon energy boost. Lucky for coffee lovers, Findlay is home to some great spots serving up even better coffee. Whether it’s a strong, black cup or a frozen mocha with whip, Findlay coffee shops help start the day the best way.

Coffee Amici

Located in the heart of downtown Findlay, Coffee Amici offers an array of specialty coffees, lattes, teas and bakery items to try. This community space is perfect to hang out with friends, have a first date or talk business – with free WiFi to stay connected. The coffee shop takes pride in showcasing local art and music, even hosting an open mic night every Friday night at 8 pm.

Drink to try: Amici Mocha (White chocolate, caramel swirls, steamed milk and espresso)

328 South Main Street

(419) 423-7957

Coffeeamici.com

Hours: Mon-Thurs: 7 am – 9 pm, Fri: 7 am – 10 pm, Sat: 8 am – 10 pm, Sun: 9 am – 3 pm

Fort Findlay Coffee & Doughnut Shoppe

Since 2001, Fort Findlay has been providing the community with a unique coffee experience. With single-origin beans, in-house roasting and freshly baked doughnuts, patrons are sure to find something to please their taste buds. Beyond a good cup of joe, Fort Findlay Cares gives back with charitable donations to cancer research, access to clean water, aiding the homeless and more.

Drink to try: S’mores Cold Brew (Blend of chocolate, graham cracker and toasted marshmallow flavors served over ice)

1016 Tiffin Avenue

(419) 425-5550

Fortfindlaycoffee.com

Hours: Mon & Tues: Closed, Wed: 6 am – 1 pm, Thurs & Fri: 6 am – 5 pm, Sat: 6 am – 1 pm, Sun: 6 am – 12 pm

We Serve. Coffee

This local spot offers a selection of organic, fair-trade coffee, espresso and teas, with sweet or savory breakfast and lunch options to satisfy some cravings. Free WiFi and a laptop bar make this a great spot for studying with friends or business meetings with colleagues. But We Serve. Coffee is serving up more than just a good brew; they’re serving the community. Founded with charity in mind, they’re helping give back to the community with every cup.

Drink to try: Honey Bee Latte (Honey, cinnamon steamed milk and espresso)

114 East Sandusky Street

(567) 525-4680

Weservecoffee.org

Hours: Mon-Fri: 7 am – 5 pm, Sat-Sun: 8 am – 1 pm

The Baker’s Cafe

The Baker’s Café offers a quaint, cozy feel in downtown Findlay. Locally roasted coffee, specialty espresso drinks, brewed iced tea, and smoothies are just some of the highlights. Patrons can also choose from a variety of soups, salads, and sandwiches for a tasty lunch bite, grab a sweet treat from their bakery options, or sip on a happy hour cocktail. Lucky visitors might even catch some live music.

Drink to try: Mochalmounut Latte (Chocolate, coconut, almond, steamed milk and espresso)

408 South Main Street

(419) 422-7133

Thebakerscafefindlay.com

Hours: Mon-Thurs: 7 am – 3 pm, Fri: 7 am – 7 pm, Sat: 8 am – 3 pm, Sun: Closed