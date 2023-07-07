Lunchtime Cravings Delivery Roundup

Looking for a variety of restaurants that will deliver lunch to your doorstep? Look no further with this extensive list featuring a variety of eateries that can help crave your hunger.

Bellacino’s Findlay

2320 Tiffin Ave. Ste C., 419-423-4299. bellacinosfindlay.com.

Hours: 11 am – 8 pm, Sunday-Thursday; 11 am – 9 pm, Friday and Saturday.

Order breadsticks with a made from scratch pizza. Order online or call in to get it delivered.

Bob Evans

1101 Trenton Ave., 419-422-7211. bobevans.com.

Hours: 7 am – 9 pm, everyday.

Bob Evans has a menu dedicated to every mealtime essentials all day long. Even though it’s lunch, nothing is in the way of ordering breakfast or dinner time dishes now. Order online at their website.

Buffalo Wild Wings

15080 Flag City Dr., 419-422-9464. Buffalowildwings.com.

Hours: 11 am – 11 pm, Sunday-Wednesday; 11 am – 12 am, Thursday-Saturday.

Order wings directly from Buffalo Wild Wings’ website. Create a customized plattered of wings and dipping sauces.

Cancun Mexican Restaurant

1600 Broad Ave., 567-525-5137. Search Cancun Mexican’s on Facebook.

Hours: 11 am – 9 pm, Sunday-Thursday; 11 am – 10 pm, Friday-Saturday.

This eatery offers a variety from shrimp tacos to vegetarian dishes. Get all the salsa and queso you want only at Cancun’s Mexican Restaurant. Delivery only available on DoorDash.

Captain D’s Seafood

1231 Fostoria Ave., 419-423-1882. Captainds.com.

Hours: 10:30 am – 10 pm, everyday.

Enjoy various battered dipped fish filets from a historic seafood traditional restaurant. Delivery only available on DoorDash.

Casa Fiesta

2411 Tiffin Ave., 419-425-8402. Find them on Facebook by searching Casa Fiesta, Findlay.

Hours: 11 am – 8:30 pm, Sunday-Wednesday; 11 am – 9:30 pm, Thursday-Saturday.

Serving Mexican dishes from fajitas, nachos, burritos and more at Casa Fiesta. Delivery orders available on DoorDash.

China Garden

1219 Trenton Ave., 567-301-2069. Chinagardenfindlay.com.

Lunch Hours: 11 am – 3 pm, Monday-Saturday.

Specializing in Chinese cuisines, China Garden features other dishes like tofu, sweet and sours meals, and the menu also has chef’s specials of more dishes for a plentiful lunchtime meal. Delivery only available on DoorDash.

Circle of Friends

125 West Sandusky St., 567-294-4274. Circleoffriendsfindlay.com.

Hours: 11 am – 9 pm, Monday-Saturday.

A restaurant focused on a variety of dishes from other countries such as Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, Greece, and several more. Order online on their website to place a delivery or through DoorDash.

City Barbecue

15033 Flag City Dr., 419-422-2000. citybbq.com.

Hours: 11 am – 8 pm, Sunday-Thursday; 11 am – 9 pm, Friday and Saturday.

Get barbecued chicken, sandwiches, ribs and more delivered on-time for any lunch break. Order directly through their website today.

Dougie John’s Pizza

106 Main St., 567-250-8978. dougiejohns.com.

Hours: 11 am – 9 pm, Tuesday-Saturday. Open in the evening on Sunday and Monday.

A pizza ninja is ready to deliver your specialized or customized pizza, dougie fold up, or sub right on your doorstep. Place a delivery online or by calling Dougie John’s Pizza.

Five Guys

1780 Tiffin Ave., 419-422-1800. Restaurants.fiveguys.com.

Hours: 11 am – 9:30 pm, everyday.

Cheeseburger, fries, and hot dogs are a click away. There are over 250,000 ways to customize your burgers too and make it unique to you. Delivery orders shall be placed on their website.

Gillig’s Winery

1720 Northridge Rd, 419-480-3230. Gilligwinery.com.

Hours: 11:30 am – 9 pm, Tuesday-Thursday; 11:30 am – 10 pm, Friday-Saturday.

Available on DoorDash, get a bottle of wine with palette cleansing appetizers and dishes. And don’t forget the Blackout Bliss chocolate cake.

Golden Flames

2033 Tiffin Ave. Ste 2, 567-525-5094. Golden-flames.com.

Lunch Hours: 11 am – 4 pm, Daily.

Dinner Hours: 4:30 pm – 9 pm, Monday-Thursday; 4:30 pm – 9:30 pm, Friday & Saturday.

An Asian bistro known for their customizable options of creating your own dish from their fusion recipes and street foods. Delivery only available on DoorDash.

Heavenly Pizza

1404 N Main St., 419-423-7494. Heavenlypizzafindlay.com.

Hours: 3 pm – 10 pm, Sunday & Monday; 10:30 am – 10 pm, Tuesday-Thursday; 10:30 am – 12 am, Friday & Saturday.

Heavenly Pizza’s vision statement reads; “Delivering God’s love to our families and our community through quality products, superior service and unwavering generosity,” according to their website. Call to make a delivery order.

Hot Head Burritos

2025 Tiffin Ave., 419-429-0969. Hotheadburritos.com.

Hours: 11 am – 8 pm, everyday.

Customize your burrito and bowls to include mild spicy flavorings. Delivery only available on DoorDash.

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken

427 Tiffin Ave., 419-422-3770. leesfamousrecipe.com.

Hours: 10:30 am – 9 pm, Monday-Thursday; 10:30 am – 10 pm, Friday-Sunday.

Did someone say fried chicken? Order a chicken combo or sandwich for your lunch break at Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken. Delivery only available on Grubhub.

Main Street Deli

513 South Main St., 419-425-3354. mainstreetdelifindlay.com.

Hours: 9 am – 9 pm, Monday-Thursday; 9 am – 10 pm, Friday; 11 am – 10 pm, Saturday; 11 am – 3 pm, Sunday.

Serving lunch since 1989, Main Street Deli is home to a variety of sandwiches, wraps, salads and more goodies. Delivery available on Uber Eats.

Miller’s Meats BBQ & Catering

400 West Trenton Ave. #3748, 419-423-3868. Find them on Facebook by searching Miller’s Meats BBQ & Catering.

From beef briskets to Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, Millers Meats BBQ & Catering offers hefty portions for lunch meals. Deliver only on GrubHub.

Oler’s

708 Lima Ave., 419-423-2846. Find them on Facebook by searching Oler’s.

Hours: 11 am – 11 pm, Monday-Tuesday and Thursday; 11 am – 10 pm, Wednesday and Sunday; 11 am – 12 am, Friday and Saturday.

Lunch specials at Oler’s include salads–cobb salads, taco salads, fajita salads and even two types of chicken salads. Delivery only available on Uber Eats.

Outback

903 Interstate Dr., 419-424-1510. Outback.com.

Hours: 11 am – 9:30 pm, Monday-Thursday; 11 am – 10:30 pm, Friday and Saturday; 11 am – 9 pm, Sunday.

Signature steaks can be a filling lunch meal especially from Outback. Order delivery through their website.

Pieology Pizzeria

1123 W. Trenton Ave., 567-250-8114. pieology.com.

Hours: 11 am – 8:30 pm, Sunday-Thursday; 11 am – 9 pm, Friday and Saturday.

“Authentic dough. Fresh ingredients. New signature pizzas. The finest hand-made pizzas. Made with love.” Pieology’s mission statement shows a clear picture of your next pizza loving lunch. Order now on their website.

QQ Garden

113 South Main St., 419-427-8801. qqgardenfindlay.com.

Hours: 11 am – 9 pm, Tuesday-Sunday.

Q Q Garden offers authentic Chinese cuisines using high quality fresh ingredients with affordable prices, according to their website. Delivery only available on DoorDash.

Red Lobster

2340 Tiffin Ave., 419-425-5832. Redlobster.com.

Delivery Hours: 11:30 am – 8:45 pm, everyday.

Lobster, biscuits, and more healthy options available at Red Lobster. Call or place an order online to have it delivered.

Steak n’ Shake

1700 Broad Ave., 419-429-1490. Steaknshake.com.

Hours: 10 am – 10 pm, everyday.

Time to order a milkshake with a steakburger only at Steak n’ Shake. Delivery available by ordering on their website.

Swan House Tearoom

225 West Sandusky St., 419-429-7926. swanhousetea.com.

Hours: 11 am – 3 pm, Tuesday-Thursday; 11 am- 1:30 pm, Friday and Saturday for Proper Tea-a reservations only event each weekend.

Enjoy a delicate salad, chicken casserole, or quiche for lunch. Pair that with any of the 20 options of loose leaf teas; Choices include green, white, black, herbal or rooibos teas. Get it delivered when ordering from GrubHub.

Taco Fiesta Hinojosa

224 N Main St., 419-672-1573. Order online on their website. tacofiestahinojosa.online/menu

Hours: 11 am – 9 pm, Monday-Saturday.

Order Mexican dishes like burritos, salads, nachos and more! “Legend has it you’ll start believing in love at first sight once you see our menu,” says Taco Fiesta Hinojosa’s website.

Tot’s BBQ

331 S Main St., 567-301-2053. Find them on Facebook by searching Tot’s BBQ. Hours: 11 am – 9 pm, Monday-Saturday.

Tot’s BBQ holds an authentic taste of Texas-styled barbecue. Get it delivered only on Doordash.

Vivir ‘s Modern Mexican

119 East Crawford St., 567-271-0174. Eatvivir.com.

Lunch Hours: 11 am – 2 pm, Tuesday-Saturday.

Dinner Hours: 5-9pm, Tuesday-Thursday; 5-10pm, Friday and Saturday.

Order a Chorizo burger, queso, or other modern Mexican dishes from Vivir’s. Delivery available only on DoorDash.

Coming soon

The Toasted Yolk Cafe

2020 Tiffin Ave., 567-250-9657. Thetoastedyolk.com.

Hours: 7 am – 3 pm, everyday.

A representative at The Toasted Yolk confirmed they are in the process of getting onto delivery apps like Uber Eats and DoorDash. There is no set date yet, but this could provide more healthy, light options to any additional lunch options.