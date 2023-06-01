Soak it Up: A Roundup of Local Swimming Pools

When the temperatures rise, it’s time to head to the pool. We have compiled a list of local pools and splash pads to help you beat the heat and keep the kids entertained.

Riverside Pool

Riverside Park

231 McManness Ave

419-422-4424

Hours: Monday through Friday 1 pm to 7 pm; Saturday and Sunday 12 pm to 6 pm

Daily Cost: Youth (up to age 17) $3, Adult (Age 18+) $5

The Findlay Family YMCA handles Riverside Pool operations in partnership with the City of Findlay. With twin flume water slides and a picnic shade shelter, the Aquatic center serves thousands of residents and friends. The YMCA aquatic team is trained and poised to deliver a great pool experience for all. Season passes are available.

Lakeview Pool

15701 Lakeview Parkway

419-422-8565

Hours: Sunday through Friday, 12 pm to 8pm; Saturday 11 am to 8 pm

Daily Cost: Membership required

Lakeview Pool & Tennis Club features interactive water features, beach entrance, whirlpool hot-tub and deluxe bath house. With Findlay’s only Zero Entry pool area where children and parents can enjoy the pool, Lakeview Pool also offers a high-performance diving board, 160-foot water slide, water fountain and 12-foot round hot tub. Members receive exclusive summer access to the pool and cabana areas and spa as well as access to the sporting areas such as tennis, basketball, sand volleyball, playground and checkers/chess. Snack bar, park pavilion, veranda and a grilling area to enjoy food are available for your enjoyment.

Findlay Elks Pool & Tennis Club

900 W Melrose Ave.

419-422-2442

Hours: Daily, 1 pm to 9 pm

Daily Cost: Membership required

The Findlay Elks offers public memberships for its pool and tennis courts. The pool includes a deep end with diving board and small children’s pool. A snack shop and cool music are always part of the package.

McComb Pool

Village of McComb Community Park

S. Park Drive, McComb

419-273-0329

Hours: Daily 1 pm to 6 pm; reserved pool parties 7 pm to 9 pm

Daily Cost: $4 or free for those under 5 or over 63

About 10 miles Northwest of Findlay lies a hidden summer gem: McComb Pool. Nestled next to the community park in the middle of a quiet town, this pool tends to be less crowded than other public pools with very reasonable daily rates. Families can bring in their own food or drinks or purchase from the snack bar. Lifeguards are attentive and little ones will love the zero-entry side of the pool as well as the splash pad. The pool offers two water slides for bigger kids and plenty of lounge chairs and umbrellas for relaxing. You can also purchase season passes and rent the pool after-hours.

Arlington Community Pool

Arlington Community Park

211 N Main St., Arlington

419-365-5114

Hours: Monday through Saturday 12 pm to 9 pm; Sunday 1 pm to 8 pm

Daily Cost: $5

Arlington has a modern swimming pool built new in 1990. It has a diving area and wading pool that is handicap accessible. With two diving boards in a small community setting, Arlington Community Pool is fun for the whole family. Season passes are available.

Bluffton Community Pool

201 Snider Rd., Bluffton

419-358-2066

Hours: Monday through Friday, 12 pm to 8 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 1 pm to 6 pm

Daily Cost: $4; Children under 2, free

The Bluffton Community Swimming Pool offers zero-depth entrance, a 12-foot deep diving well, eight 25-meter competition swim lanes and a 35-foot tall waterslide. Vending machines are available on site for simple snack options and visitors are welcome to bring non-alcoholic beverages and food in appropriate containers and are asked to help keep the area clean. Season passes are available.

Bowling Green City Pool and Waterpark

520 Conneaut Avenue, Bowling Green

419-373-1778

Hours: Weekends 12-8:45pm and Weekdays 1-8:45pm

Daily Cost for Resident: Adults $6; Youth (5 – 18) $5.50; Child (newborn – 4) $3.75; Nonresidents add $1 to each

Bowling Green’s City Pool is great fun for the entire family to enjoy all summer long. Open through Labor Day, this pool is a great way to keep cool in that summer heat. It offers something for everyone including a Zero Depth Pool, Splash Pad, Lazy River, 1- and 3-meter diving boards, a water slide and a full service concession stand. Additionally, a variety of water fitness classes are also available. his pool also offers a pool party package where guests can enjoy three hours of shelter rental and pool admission for up to four adult guests and up to 36 invited children. A meal deal is also available as an add on which includes pizza, a drink and cookie cake.

Columbus Grove Municipal Pool

17510 Rd. 8P

Columbus, Grove, Ohio

419-659-5594

Hours: Daily, 12 pm to 7 pm

Daily Cost: $4 per person every day except Wednesdays when it costs $1 per person, children 3 and under are free

If you don’t mind driving about ½ hour outside of Findlay, check out the Columbus Grove Municipal Pool. Built as a public works projects in 1937 during the Great Depression, the castle-like facility is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Modernized with a water splash area and water slide, the pool is nestled in the country next to a reservoir. It’s a peaceful, fun and historic place to take your kids for a swim.