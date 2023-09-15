Your Guide to Happy Hour in Findlay

Looking for a fun post-work drink with friends to unwind from the day? Check out all the bars with happy hours that Findlay has to offer.
Alexandria’s
(419) 424-5750
132 E Crawford St.
Tap Room (1st floor):
Mon-Thurs: 3 pm- 11 pm
Fri- Sat: 3 pm-2 am
Sun: Closed
Upper Deck (2nd floor):
Mon-Wed: Closed
Thurs: 4 pm – 11 pm
Fri- Sat: 4 am- 2 am
Happy Hour: Monday – Thursday until 5 pm
This multi-level restaurant, bar and event venue is where you can find craft beer, tasty cocktails and delicious pub style food right in the heart of downtown. Check out their beer, wine and sangrias during happy hour, Monday – Thursday until 5 pm.
The Bourbon Affair
(567) 250-9162
121-B East Crawford St.
Mon-Wed: 3 pm – 11:00 pm
Thurs: 3 pm – 12 pm
Fri-Sat: 3:00 pm – 1:00 am
Happy Hour: Daily until 6 pm
The Bourbon Affair offers high quality bourbons and specialty cocktails in a sophisticated, yet casual atmosphere, with decor resembling the end of the 1930’s prohibition period. Check out happy hour until 6 pm or “Friday Rye Days” for two dollars off ryes.
Brew U Sports Pub
(419) 424-0444
316 N Main St.
Closed Monday
Tues-Sun 3:00 PM – 2:30 AM
Happy Hour: 3 pm- 7 pm daily
Located near the University of Findlay, Brew U Sports Pub combines favorite drinks with great live music and games like corn hole, pool tables and karaoke. Visit for happy hour from 3 to 7 pm for a laid-back and fun time .
Dark Horse
4136 N Main St.
Sunday 8 am – 3 pm
Breakfast 8 am – 12 pm
Dinner 12 pm – 3 pm
Monday – Friday 7 am – 10 pm
Breakfast 7 am – 11 am
Dinner 11 am – 10 pm
Saturday 7 am – 10 pm
Breakfast 7 am – 12 pm
Dinner 12 pm – 10 pm
Dinner Specials start at 4 pm
During some months, close at 9 pm during the week
Happy Hour: 2 pm – 5 pm daily
Established in 2006, Dark Horse Restaurant is a family-oriented grill severing, breakfast, lunch, dinner and a full bar. Margaritas are their specialty, with a recipe that dates back to the 80s. Stop in from 2 pm to 5pm to try one for only $3.50.
False Chord Brewing Company
326 S Main St.
Sun- Tues: Closed
Wed- Fri: 4:30 pm – 10 pm
Sat: 2 pm – 10 pm
Happy Hour: Wednesdays 5 pm – 7 pm
This nano brewery may be newer to the Findlay scene, but they are certainly brewing up fresh and tasty craft beers. Check it out during happy hour on Wednesdays from 5 to 7 pm.
Findlay Brewing Co.
213 E Crawford St.
Sun: 11 am- 9 pm
Mon: Closed
Tues: 11 am- 10 pm
Fri- Sat: 11 am- 11 pm
Happy Hour: Monday– Friday 3- 5:30 pm or all day Sunday
Known for brewing their own quirky and traditional craft beers, Findlay Brewing Co. offers a relaxed spot to enjoy a beer or a bite. Visit Monday through Friday from 3 pm to 5:30 pm (or all day Sunday) for $1 off their pints. Pair it with a $5 appetizer to complete the happy hour experience.
La Charrita
3210 N Main St.
Sun: Closed
Mon- Thurs: 11 am – 9 pm
Sat: 11 am – 10 pm
Happy Hour: Monday – Saturday 2 pm – 5 pm
Serving traditional Mexican food with an authentic menu and a full cantina, La Charrita is a great spot for lunch, dinner or happy hour, Monday through Saturday 2 pm to 5 pm.
Main Street Deli Bar & Arcade
515 S Main St.
Sun: 11 am- 11 pm
Mon- Thurs: 3 pm- 11 pm
Fri- Sat: 11 am- 1 am
Happy Hour: Monday – Thursday 3 pm – 7pm
This downtown staple has been serving the community since 1989, with a recent addition of Main Street Deli Bar & Arcade, where you can visit the full bar and play some classic arcade games while you sip. Go play during happy hour, Monday through Thursday from 3 pm to 7 pm.