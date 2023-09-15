Your Guide to Happy Hour in Findlay

Looking for a fun post-work drink with friends to unwind from the day? Check out all the bars with happy hours that Findlay has to offer.

Alexandria’s

(419) 424-5750

132 E Crawford St.

alexandriasfindlay.com

Tap Room (1st floor):

Mon-Thurs: 3 pm- 11 pm

Fri- Sat: 3 pm-2 am

Sun: Closed

Upper Deck (2nd floor):

Mon-Wed: Closed

Thurs: 4 pm – 11 pm

Fri- Sat: 4 am- 2 am

Happy Hour: Monday – Thursday until 5 pm

This multi-level restaurant, bar and event venue is where you can find craft beer, tasty cocktails and delicious pub style food right in the heart of downtown. Check out their beer, wine and sangrias during happy hour, Monday – Thursday until 5 pm.

The Bourbon Affair

(567) 250-9162

121-B East Crawford St.

ourbourbonaffair.com

Mon-Wed: 3 pm – 11:00 pm

Thurs: 3 pm – 12 pm

Fri-Sat: 3:00 pm – 1:00 am

Happy Hour: Daily until 6 pm

The Bourbon Affair offers high quality bourbons and specialty cocktails in a sophisticated, yet casual atmosphere, with decor resembling the end of the 1930’s prohibition period. Check out happy hour until 6 pm or “Friday Rye Days” for two dollars off ryes.

Brew U Sports Pub

(419) 424-0444

316 N Main St.

Facebook

Closed Monday

Tues-Sun 3:00 PM – 2:30 AM

Happy Hour: 3 pm- 7 pm daily

Located near the University of Findlay, Brew U Sports Pub combines favorite drinks with great live music and games like corn hole, pool tables and karaoke. Visit for happy hour from 3 to 7 pm for a laid-back and fun time .

Dark Horse

(419) 424-9201

Darkhorsefindlay.com

4136 N Main St.

Sunday 8 am – 3 pm

Breakfast 8 am – 12 pm

Dinner 12 pm – 3 pm

Monday – Friday 7 am – 10 pm

Breakfast 7 am – 11 am

Dinner 11 am – 10 pm

Saturday 7 am – 10 pm

Breakfast 7 am – 12 pm

Dinner 12 pm – 10 pm

Dinner Specials start at 4 pm

During some months, close at 9 pm during the week

Happy Hour: 2 pm – 5 pm daily

Established in 2006, Dark Horse Restaurant is a family-oriented grill severing, breakfast, lunch, dinner and a full bar. Margaritas are their specialty, with a recipe that dates back to the 80s. Stop in from 2 pm to 5pm to try one for only $3.50.

False Chord Brewing Company

(567) 301-2604

326 S Main St.

Falsochordbrewing.com

Sun- Tues: Closed

Wed- Fri: 4:30 pm – 10 pm

Sat: 2 pm – 10 pm

Happy Hour: Wednesdays 5 pm – 7 pm

This nano brewery may be newer to the Findlay scene, but they are certainly brewing up fresh and tasty craft beers. Check it out during happy hour on Wednesdays from 5 to 7 pm.

Findlay Brewing Co.

(419) 419-2739

213 E Crawford St.

Findlaybrewing.com

Sun: 11 am- 9 pm

Mon: Closed

Tues: 11 am- 10 pm

Fri- Sat: 11 am- 11 pm

Happy Hour: Monday– Friday 3- 5:30 pm or all day Sunday

Known for brewing their own quirky and traditional craft beers, Findlay Brewing Co. offers a relaxed spot to enjoy a beer or a bite. Visit Monday through Friday from 3 pm to 5:30 pm (or all day Sunday) for $1 off their pints. Pair it with a $5 appetizer to complete the happy hour experience.

La Charrita

(419) 422-8226

3210 N Main St.

Sun: Closed

Mon- Thurs: 11 am – 9 pm

Sat: 11 am – 10 pm

Happy Hour: Monday – Saturday 2 pm – 5 pm

Serving traditional Mexican food with an authentic menu and a full cantina, La Charrita is a great spot for lunch, dinner or happy hour, Monday through Saturday 2 pm to 5 pm.



Main Street Deli Bar & Arcade

515 S Main St.

(567) 250-9843

Mainstreetdelifindlay.com

Sun: 11 am- 11 pm

Mon- Thurs: 3 pm- 11 pm

Fri- Sat: 11 am- 1 am

Happy Hour: Monday – Thursday 3 pm – 7pm

This downtown staple has been serving the community since 1989, with a recent addition of Main Street Deli Bar & Arcade, where you can visit the full bar and play some classic arcade games while you sip. Go play during happy hour, Monday through Thursday from 3 pm to 7 pm.