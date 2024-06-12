5K On-Foot Tour of Findlay’s Flag City

Put your shoes on and get ready for a 5K (3.1 miles) tour of Findlay’s very own Flag City U.S.A. This workout will take place on June 15 and start promptly at 9 am.

This fun run will also include a mini kid’s run so kids can join and feel included in all the activities. Ticket cost will vary depending on the run chosen. The kid’s run is $5 and the 5K costs $35. These tickets should be purchased in advance at runsignup.com/Race/OH/Findlay/FlagCity5K.

This event will include activities for the kids, a diverting course, food and refreshments, free photos, finish line videos, finisher certificates and more.

The 3.1 mile tour is very flexible and can be taken as a walk or run depending on one’s choice. This event as a whole is sponsored by Marathon and the kids’ activities will be sponsored by Findlay Recreation.

The race should come to an end around 10:30 am. After the race, adults can relax and enjoy refreshments that will be provided by Findlay Brewing Co.

This event is a good summer activity that can help families come together and have a good time.

For more information visit visitfindlay.com/event/flag-city-5k-2 or call 419-422-2121.