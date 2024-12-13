Celebrate Local This Second Saturday in Findlay and Hancock County

This Saturday, December 16, mark your calendars for Second Saturday, a monthly celebration of Findlay and Hancock County’s small businesses. This initiative is a call to action for the community to support local shops, restaurants, and services—not just during the holidays, but all year long.

What’s Happening?

December’s Second Saturday comes with an extra festive twist: the Downtown Ugly Sweater Savings! Don your favorite ugly Christmas sweater and enjoy 10% off at participating shops. It’s a fun and simple way to get into the holiday spirit while supporting local businesses. Be sure to check out your favorite stores’ social media pages for details and any exclusions.

From cozy coffee shops and bakeries to boutique retailers and restaurants, Second Saturday is the perfect opportunity to pick up gifts for loved ones, treat yourself, or simply stop by to say “thank you” to the hardworking small business owners who make our community special.

Why It Matters

When you shop local, your dollars stay local, helping to sustain jobs, support schools, and bolster local service agencies. Findlay and Hancock County thrive on a strong sense of community, and small businesses are at the heart of it all. Supporting them means uplifting friends, neighbors, and the vibrant local economy we all depend on.

This month’s Second Saturday is not only a chance to find unique treasures and tasty treats but also an opportunity to connect with the people who make our community thrive.

Don’t miss out! For a list of local shopping options, visit visitfindlay.com/places-to-go-in-northwest-ohio/shopping/. Put on your best ugly sweater, explore downtown, and celebrate the businesses that make Findlay and Hancock County shine.

For more information, visit visitfindlay.com/secondsaturday.