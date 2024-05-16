Classic Movie Night Screening at the Hancock Historical Museum

For those seeking a fun night out and are lovers of classic films, The Hancock Historical Museum will be featuring those classic films as a part of its classic movie night series.

This month, the museum will be screening the classic 1944 movie Laura starring Gene Tierney and Dana Andrews on May 17 from 7 pm to 9 pm. Followed then by 1942 classic film Yankee Doodle Dandy rated PG for audience members starring James Cagney and Jeanne Cagney will be featured on July 19 from 7 pm to 9 pm.

Laura (1944) is about a detective who begins investigating the murder of Madison Avenue executive Laura Hunt but as he falls deeper into his investigation he also starts to fall in love with the woman he is investigating. Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942) is about Broadway legend George M. Cohan, who is brought to the White House to receive a congressional gold medal but he begins to reflect back on his life from his childhood years leading up to his current success.

Along with the event, both films will also have a historical information discussion held before and after the screening. Admission is free and the event is open to the general public with popcorn and refreshments provided. The event is also BYOB.

The screenings and discussions are located at The Hancock Historical Museum at 422 W Sandusky St.

For more information about the event and future classic movie nights you can call 419-423-4433.