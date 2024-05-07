Color Me Happy Walk & 5K Run with NAMI Hancock County

NAMI Hancock County to host the Jenelle Hohman Color Me Happy Walk & 5K Color Run this weekend, Saturday, May 11 at Riverside Park, 231 McManness Ave.

The day will begin at 9 am when walkers and runners can check in for the race, same-day registration will also be available for people who want to participate in the walk or run. A light breakfast will be provided to participants.

The race will kick off with a proclamation, welcome speech and National Anthem beginning at 9:40 am and the race will start at 10 am. Awards will be presented following the race at 11:30 am.

A Kid Zone and NAMI Booth will also be available for participants and their guests to enjoy, beginning at 9 am.

Registration for the race is $40 for participants ages 13 years old and older, $20 for children ages 6-12, and children 5 and under are free. NAMI Members have a discounted price of $35 for the race. The fee includes the race and T-shirt. Registration for the race can be done on the Nami Hancock County website.

All proceeds collected at the race will be used to assist NAMI Hancock County in continuing to provide free classes and support groups to the community.

“Join us for a morning of exercise, smiles and guaranteed laughs,” NAMI Hancock County wrote on its Facebook.

NAMI Hancock County is a non-profit affiliated with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, established in 1979 in Findlay to help those with mental illnesses and their families.

For more information on the Color Me Happy Walk & 5K Run or to register for the race, visit namihancockcounty.org/color-me-happy.