Discuss Inclusion at Black Heritage Library’s Community Diversity Team Meeting

Once a month the Black Heritage Library and Multicultural Center hosts the Community Diversity Team Meeting.

The group meets on the first Sunday of each month from 7 pm to 9 pm at the center, 817 Harmon St., to discuss diversity, inclusion and belonging within the Black Heritage and Multicultural Center.

Light refreshments are also served during the meeting.

“We are working on becoming what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. strived for, becoming a “Beloved Community,” the Black Heritage and Multicultural Center wrote.

The group is actively looking for volunteers to help plan events and make the center better for everyone who visits the multicultural center. “Come with your ideas, talents and creativity. We can make this happen,” the event said.

The Black Heritage Library and Multicultural Center was founded in 1982. The multicultural center exhibits many artifacts, memorabilia, art items and antiques. They also host programs, events and private tours. The center has a mission of building community awareness, appreciation and understanding of the value of cultural diversity in the Hancock County and surrounding area.

For more information on the Community Diversity Team meetings, visit visitfindlay.com/series/community-diversity-team-meeting.